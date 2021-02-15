  1. Fitness

Best Presidents Day Fitbit Sales and Deals for 2021

Presidents Day Fitbit sales are here and boy are there plenty of great offers going on right now. With no shortage of excellent Presidents Day Fitbit deals, we thought we’d help you out by picking out the best ones along with offering some insight into what to look for before making a purchase. You’re sure of the best deal that way. Check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day sales for all the best offers elsewhere, too.

Best Presidents Day Fitbit sales 2021
Fitbit Versa 3

$199 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose with ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector

$187 $195
This bundle includes the Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose, which tracks your workouts, sleep, and heartrate, a pink silicone band, and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear screen protector.
Fitbit Inspire 2

$69 $100
This fitness tracker's 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about running out of juice, and it boasts in-built sleep tracking, plus fitness tracking for a range of activities.
Fitbit Sense with Liqupel Screen Protector and Fitbit Aria Air

$345 $395
Enjoy great savings with this bundle which includes a Fitbit Sense in Graphite, packed with health monitoring features, a screen protector, and a black Fitbit Aria Air digital bathroom scale.
Fitbit Ionic

$182 $250
An oldie but goodie in the smartwatch arena, the Fitbit Ionic still has mucho caché and carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

$170 $200
If you've ever wanted to make the move to Fitbit, you can't go wrong with the special edition of the Fitbit Versa 2. It does everything the classic Versa 2 can do with an additional boost in style.
Should you buy a Fitbit on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is the first big sales event of the year so it’s generally pretty valuable for getting decent prices and discounts. It’s also the perfect time of year to buy something like a Fitbit because ppring is coming and you’re likely to be far more active than you have been during the winter months. Instead of waiting to count your steps and calories later in the year, pick up a great deal now and you won’t be disappointed.

One thing we also suggest is that you keep an eye on the discounts to be sure that the Fitbit in question is significantly reduced from the usual price and not just a matter of looking good because of that sales logo right next to it.

How to choose a Fitbit on Presidents Day

There are plenty of different Fitbits out there, and that can make things a little confusing. We’ve already checked out the best fitness trackers and we really liked the Fitbit Charge 4 thanks to its all-around good performance. It’s well-priced but still offers a built-in GPS, sleep and heart rate tracking, along with smartphone notifications, and Spotify controls. You won’t be disappointed here.

If you’re thinking of more of a smartwatch then the Fitbit Versa 2 is a good bet although you may prefer to buy the newer Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense depending on your budget. All of these devices are more like smartwatches so if you prefer to have a fitness tracker that’s also a timepiece, these are a good choice.

If you simply want to track your steps and calories then the Fitbit Inspire 2 or any of this older range is a great choice. Inexpensive yet covering all the basics, you’ll be happy with how simple they are to use.

All the Fitbit smartwatches and trackers do a good job of tracking your activity levels so don’t be afraid to stick to your budget as you’ll still get what you need from it. For the most part, the only tricky bit is figuring out if you’ll really use all the features available to you or whether a simple Fitbit Inspire will do the job.

