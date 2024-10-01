All Terrain Gear for the cold outdoorsman

There is a sweet spot for the outdoors. While the most dedicated of outdoorsmen will venture out into the wild unknown at virtually anytime rain or shine, completely unbothered by the 105 degree heat or the frigid 25 degree cold, there is a comfortable place in between where the weather is great in the fall. There is also the added bonus of the fall foliage making us want to stay lost in the woods until the winter hits. Whether you are the first kind of guy who is unafraid of the weather or the pickier guy who likes to stay comfortable, Wrangler has released there All Terrain Gear (ATG) to keep you warm, dry, and focused on the nature around you.

Keeping men outdoors in the fall

Whether you are a hunter venturing out to get your catch of the season, a hiker looking to find the lost areas of the wilderness untouched by civilization, a camper content on sleeping under the stars, or a combination of the three, ATG has something for you. With a focus on athletic movement, sun protection, stretch technology, warmth, and storage, the line of shirts and pants will make even the pickiest of outdoorsmen happy. For the hiker, there is the Dover shirt featuring a back vent and SPF 30. For the camper there is the Sierra Overshirt and the fleece lined pant to keep you warm until the fire is started. And for the hunter, there is the Hunter Upland featuring reinforced legs and the utility knife pocket.

With their ATG line, Wrangler is headed off the ranch and into the woods.