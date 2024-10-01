 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Wrangler is ready for the fall with a focused outdoor collection

All Terrain Gear for the cold outdoorsman

By
Wrangler ATG Coat and backpack
Courtesy of Wrangler

There is a sweet spot for the outdoors. While the most dedicated of outdoorsmen will venture out into the wild unknown at virtually anytime rain or shine, completely unbothered by the 105 degree heat or the frigid 25 degree cold, there is a comfortable place in between where the weather is great in the fall. There is also the added bonus of the fall foliage making us want to stay lost in the woods until the winter hits. Whether you are the first kind of guy who is unafraid of the weather or the pickier guy who likes to stay comfortable, Wrangler has released there All Terrain Gear (ATG) to keep you warm, dry, and focused on the nature around you.

Keeping men outdoors in the fall

Wrangler ATG man on a truck
Courtesy of Wrangler

Whether you are a hunter venturing out to get your catch of the season, a hiker looking to find the lost areas of the wilderness untouched by civilization, a camper content on sleeping under the stars, or a combination of the three, ATG has something for you. With a focus on athletic movement, sun protection, stretch technology, warmth, and storage, the line of shirts and pants will make even the pickiest of outdoorsmen happy. For the hiker, there is the Dover shirt featuring a back vent and SPF 30. For the camper there is the Sierra Overshirt and the fleece lined pant to keep you warm until the fire is started. And for the hunter, there is the Hunter Upland featuring reinforced legs and the utility knife pocket.

Recommended Videos

With their ATG line, Wrangler is headed off the ranch and into the woods.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Alpaca, wool, and more: Make sure your fall wardrobe has these fabrics
Men's fashion upgrade: Add these fabrics to your closet this autumn
A man outside fixing his coat and wearing glasses.

As the summer weather starts to cool off and the fall rolls in with its holidays, thoughts of apple cider (both the alcoholic versions and non-alcoholic versions) and returns to school, it is one of the best times to give your closet a refresh to incorporate some fall fabrics.

While the warm weather has its list of fabrics perfect for the sun and vacations, the colder months of the year have their own special fabrics that will help keep you warm and dry. From alpaca and wool to flannel and tweed, here are the best fabrics for you to pick up for the season.
Wool

Read more
The must-have types of sweaters to keep men warm and stylish this fall
Building a sweater wardrobe shouldn't be overwhelming: Here are the types you should own
Man wearing James Bond cashmere wool sweater.

A man's wardrobe is built with the basic building blocks of timeless garments. Everything from the right denim to the right shoes will define a man's style and the image he projects to others. One of the pieces of a man's fall and winter wardrobe that will define some of his most catching outfits is the sweater.

There are numerous types of sweaters for every occasion. Below is a list of men's sweaters that every guy should own for a complete wardrobe. Remember that your need for sweaters will depend on where you live. If you live the beach life, sweaters may not be a huge part of your everyday wardrobe, but for most of us, there are at least four months out of the year when these will come in handy.
Pullover sweater

Read more
Men’s fall fashion tips: Is your wardrobe ready for the season?
What you need to know about men's fall fashion (and storing those summer clothes)
A man in a green and gray jacket whittles a stick to a sharp point

You have likely seen the Halloween decorations and pumpkins start to pop up in stores, the candy aisle has doubled in size, or your Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays are dominated by football. Any of these could tell you that fall is here, so you need to start preparing for apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and of course, colder and wetter weather.

While changing the decorations around the home, switching your regular tires on the car to snow tires, and putting the lawn mower away for the rake or leaf blower are part of the preparations, your wardrobe needs attention, too. Here are some tips for ensuring you have the proper clothing prepped for the season and your summer clothes are taken care of appropriately for the long wait to spring. Keep reading to get some tips on men's fall fashion.
Get the right fabrics

Read more