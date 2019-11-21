What to Wear for Thanksgiving: The Best Men’s Outfit

If you’re feeling the pressure this season, fear not — our guide is here to help you tackle even the most pressure-filled Thanksgiving dinner plans (i.e. meeting your significant other’s parents or dodging dicey dinnertime talk). Your goal should be to take it all in stride and in style. If your plans lean a bit more casual for the day, then the below get-up is the way to go, from a weather-friendly corduroy blazer to a rugged-yet-classic flannel shirt. Take care of your Thanksgiving outfit and the rest will (hopefully) fall into place.

Jachs NY Khaki Corduroy Stretch Blazer

Now, your Thanksgiving might be casual enough so as not to require a jacket, but on the chance it does, it’s hard to go wrong with a winter-friendly, expertly cut corduroy blazer.

United By Blue Responsible Flannel

A rugged flannel shirt can hardly go wrong. This sustainably made flannel (featuring organic materials) is as seasonally appropriate as any on the market, and you can wear it sans jacket or sweater with ease.

Revtown Taper Jeans in Smokey Indigo

The latest and greatest in fit and comfort from Revtown should provide plenty of style points at Thanksgiving dinner, not to mention crucial comfort and stretch for when you’ve had a second (or third) plate.

Burlix Dress Socks

If and when the time comes to slip out of your shoes and collapse by the fire after Thanksgiving dinner, don’t underestimate the power of wearing a pair of comfortable dress socks designed expressly for the occasion.

Moral Code Jacques Brogue Leather Boots

Especially if you find yourself navigating slippery city streets or country roads, the right footwear is absolutely critical. These refined, lightweight-yet-durable brogue boots add a bit of tailored style and functionality in equal measure to this look.

Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Watch with Navy Dial

A stylish dress watch for under $200 is the key to unlocking Thanksgiving style. This sharp leather dress watch is refined and classic, the perfect sort of timepiece you should be proud to wear at the dinner table (or to — gulp — meet your significant other’s family).

Duluth Trading Co. Spit and Polish Solid Cologne

For a holiday like Thanksgiving, your grooming has to stay on-point without overdoing it: Enter this great-smelling solid cologne from Duluth Trading Co.

