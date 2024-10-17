 Skip to main content
Waraire Boswell x Mitchell & Ness’ collaboration focuses on love, dedication, and craftmanship

Mitchell & Ness writes a love letter to the late designer

By
Waraire Boswell x Mitchell & Ness outerwear
Mitchell & Ness

The late great fashion designer Waraire Boswell believed that looking your best starts within. If you feel your best, you will look your best. He believed that spiritual, mental, and emotional well-being were the foundations upon which personal style and confidence could be built. We here at The Manual align with the mentality that your outward appearance is a reflection of your inner self-image. If you feel good, you look good. Mitchell & Ness has taken that idea and created a collaborative collection with Boswell’s brand WARAIRE that pays homage to the late legend.

“We are honored to bring Waraire Boswell’s vision to life through this collection,” said Eli Kumekpor, CEO at Mitchell & Ness. “His attention to detail, innovative approach to design, and dedication to creating wearable art that resonate on a personal level are qualities that we deeply admire. This collection is more than just clothing; it’s a tribute to Waraire’s legacy and the values that guided him in both his professional and personal life.”

An homage to the late designer

Waraire Boswell x Mitchell & Ness group of four sweatshirts
Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is a Philadelphia-based sporting goods company founded in 1904. It boasts a crossroads between sports, culture, lifestyle, and fashion. The collection includes a shooting shirt, puffer jacket, keyhole scarf, mock-neck long-sleeve tee, and pin-tucked, relaxed pants, continuing Mitchell & Ness’s mission of making individuals feel their best through perfectly crafted clothing. Boswell’s most cherished love was his family, and in that spirit, a portion of the collection’s proceeds is donated to his children’s future.

“This is a story. This is a story of Craftsmanship. This is a story of Teamwork. This…is a story of Love. We find lessons throughout the chapters of our stories, and we are crafted into greatness by our persistence. We find our team. We nurture that team. And we execute in Love. Love ignites the collective passion. Therefore, love is the goal. And Love will be the legacy.”

Shop the Collection

