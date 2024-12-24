 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Walker Slater makes it easy to be patriotic with a military tattoo suit

Look as good as the fireworks in the Edward Suit

By
Walker Slater Edward Jacket Cuff
Walker Slater

A military tattoo is a marvel of live entertainment. If you have never been lucky enough to witness one, it is a live run down of military ceremonies and history involving authentic uniforms, military music, cavalry, and weapons. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of some of the best performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. Walker Slater is one of the go-to suitmakers in all of the UK for a man looking for the best tweed on the market. The Walker Slater Edward Suit is made in partnership with the tattoo and has a unique feature, making it one of the most needable suits on the market.

Dress like fireworks

Walker Slater Edward Pant Pocket
Walker Slater

Tweed is one of the best fabrics for the season; it is classic and warm and carries with it an elegance that the suit world is always looking for. What makes this particular tweed suit stand above the rest is the pattern used to honor the British Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Royal Air Force. Like the fireworks display of the tattoo itself, the color of this suit utilizes a deep blue to resemble the night sky. It weaves in the colors of the military branches, which end up giving the appearance of fireworks, a beloved part of the performance.

Recommended Videos
Specs
Half canvas structure.
Two-button fastening.
Double rear vents.
Wide lapel with button stitch detail.
4 button sham cuffs.
Two external slanted flap pockets plus welted outer breast pocket.
Two internal jetted pockets (left), jetted ticket, jetted pen, and one v-flap fastening (right).
Columbia stitch and ribbon edge lining.
Signature horn buttons.

Walker Slater Edward Suit

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Classy men’s winter fashion: Timeless staples to elevate your cold-weather style
Stay stylish with these timeless winter staples
Man in suede coat in the snow

The winter is here, and you are undoubtedly deep into your winter wardrobe as you find ways to guard against the cold. Every man's wardrobe needs specific staples that carry him from one season to the next, and the winter is no different. But it isn't just about buying new things every winter; it is also about picking up the right things that will last for years and never go out of style. It isn't about the trendy year-in and year-out items. It is about picking up those classic items that you can pass on to your kids after you invest in quality garments because they are iconic and never go out of style. Don't worry, we put together a list of classy men's winter fashion items that you can shop and elevate your cold-weather wardrobe.
The legendary flannel

There is no more iconic men's cold-weather staple than a good flannel. They are the ultimate in outdoor wear. While they started as a hardworking Welsh fabric to guard against the weather in the dreary UK, it has established itself as the quintessential American masculine shirt worn by everyone from lumberjacks to dockworkers.

Read more
Aaron Taylor-Johnson rocks a Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Knit to Kraven premiere
Aaron Taylor-Johnson the newest celebrity on the Dandy Del Mar train
Aaron Taylor Johnson in Dandy Del Mar polo

We all know that the vintage look is having a moment. Every look from the 90s to the 40s is making a comeback and permeating every corner of our culture. Whether you are seeing the other men in the office embrace pleated pants and cuffed hems, or you are getting throwback style vibes from movies, music videos, or social media posts, no one can argue that the styles of our fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers are in. That is also true for the celebrity stylists. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also having a moment. From the moment audiences fell in love with his vested look in Bullet Train, he has been front and center in our minds. He is rumored to be the next James Bond, and he is about to reenter the superhero genre as the titular character in Kraven the Hunter. His moment came front and center to the vintage moment when he stepped out for the premiere wearing one of the best polos available from the vintage kings, Dandy Del Mar.
New color drop adds to your possible depth

The Sebastian Knit Polo is one of the top options from Dandy as they dive into the 70s buttonless pullover, cuffed hem and arms, and knitted texture. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to feel as though they are carefree in the Riviera and want to show just the right amount of chest. Of course, you will have to hit the gym if you want to fill it out the way Kraven himself does. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson sports the darker Onyx colorway, the brand just dropped the Shell option, which gives depth to the entire collection.

Read more
Todd Snyder hits the gridiron with NFL collection
Bring fashion to the gridiron
Todd Snyder x NFL

There is usually a trade-off when you decide you want to dress for the game. When you double down on your fandom, you typically sacrifice your style and definitely your individuality. Often, you are now just a number in a sea of whatever color your team boasts. However, the legend Todd Snyder is bringing style to fandom with the new Todd Snyder x NFL collection with Fanatics. Don't sacrifice your style; support your team with one of the world's most stylish designers.

“This collection is a natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport,” says Todd Snyder, Founder and President of his self-named brand. “We’ve taken classic fan gear and reinvented it with luxe materials and modern tailoring, from Italian cashmere rugby shirts to coaches’ jackets made in the USA by Golden Bear. It’s about celebrating team spirit with a sense of refinement.”
Creating stylish fandom

Read more