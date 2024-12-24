A military tattoo is a marvel of live entertainment. If you have never been lucky enough to witness one, it is a live run down of military ceremonies and history involving authentic uniforms, military music, cavalry, and weapons. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of some of the best performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. Walker Slater is one of the go-to suitmakers in all of the UK for a man looking for the best tweed on the market. The Walker Slater Edward Suit is made in partnership with the tattoo and has a unique feature, making it one of the most needable suits on the market.
Dress like fireworks
Tweed is one of the best fabrics for the season; it is classic and warm and carries with it an elegance that the suit world is always looking for. What makes this particular tweed suit stand above the rest is the pattern used to honor the British Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Royal Air Force. Like the fireworks display of the tattoo itself, the color of this suit utilizes a deep blue to resemble the night sky. It weaves in the colors of the military branches, which end up giving the appearance of fireworks, a beloved part of the performance.
|Specs
|Half canvas structure.
|Two-button fastening.
|Double rear vents.
|Wide lapel with button stitch detail.
|4 button sham cuffs.
|Two external slanted flap pockets plus welted outer breast pocket.
|Two internal jetted pockets (left), jetted ticket, jetted pen, and one v-flap fastening (right).
|Columbia stitch and ribbon edge lining.
|Signature horn buttons.