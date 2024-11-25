 Skip to main content
Two American legends come together to get you outdoors

Todd Snyder x Woolrich combine to create a legendary capsule

By
Todd Snyder x Woolrich Coat
Todd Snyder

When you are a clothing brand that’s been around long enough to provide socks, coats, and blankets to the Union Army in the Civil War, you can pretty much call yourself the country’s oldest outdoor outfitter. And that is exactly what Woolrich calls themselves. Coming up on 200 years of excellence, the brand still holds true to its three core values: American heritage, Purposeful design, and iconic brand elements. Todd Snyder is another American icon who has established a name that very well could be around at his bi-centennial celebration, thanks to impeccable style and incredible craftsmanship. These two have now come together for an epic collaboration to get you outdoors. The Todd Snyder x Woolrich is now available for the dedicated outdoor enthusiast.

1830s heritage with modern Snyder style

Todd Snyder x Woolrich Overshirt
Todd Snyder

The 35+ items in the collection have many things to love. The number one thing that will likely catch your attention if you are a fan of Woolrich is the Buffalo Check Long Parka. One of Woolrich’s most famous creations is the Buffalo Check flannel, which was inspired by the buffalo owned by the Woolrich family. Snyder puts a modern spin on the garment by making it more usable for the outdoors in extreme cold. The Reflective Shirt Jacket may look like a standard felted wool jacket, but on closer inspection, you will find the kind of Todd Snyder detail he has been known for, a reflective glass woven into the fibers to create a silver-white glow. These are just two examples of the features and style you can expect from the two icons of Americana.

Todd Snyder x Woolrich

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
