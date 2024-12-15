 Skip to main content
Todd Snyder hits the gridiron with NFL collection

Bring fashion to the gridiron

By
Todd Snyder x NFL 49ers
Todd Snyder

There is usually a trade-off when you decide you want to dress for the game. When you double down on your fandom, you typically sacrifice your style and definitely your individuality. Often, you are now just a number in a sea of whatever color your team boasts. However, the legend Todd Snyder is bringing style to fandom with the new Todd Snyder x NFL collection with Fanatics. Don’t sacrifice your style; support your team with one of the world’s most stylish designers.

“This collection is a natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport,” says Todd Snyder, Founder and President of his self-named brand. “We’ve taken classic fan gear and reinvented it with luxe materials and modern tailoring, from Italian cashmere rugby shirts to coaches’ jackets made in the USA by Golden Bear. It’s about celebrating team spirit with a sense of refinement.”

Creating stylish fandom

Todd Snyder x NFL coats
Todd Snyder

The other two entities are no strangers to fan-based merch, and even they know it is important to level up your fandom sometimes. Executives from both brands comment on the collaboration:

“Our ultimate goal is to create a world-class experience for our fans, full of options across many different categories, price points, and styles,” said Joe Monahan, President of Fanatics Brands. “This new luxury collection from Todd Snyder – one of the preeminent American menswear designers today – is the perfect addition to our assortment and showcases our commitment to bringing new, non-traditional designs into the fan apparel space.”

“Crafted with the fan in mind, this collection is a tribute to craftsmanship and functionality,” said Ryan Samuelson, Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “By blending the timeless design of Todd Snyder with the league’s iconic brand, we elevated our fashion essentials for fans to showcase their fandom in a distinguished and stylish way for gameday and beyond.”

Todd Snyder x NFL x Fanatics

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
