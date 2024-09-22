Timex now makes Apple Watch bands, and these are our favorites

Timex knows what it takes to make a quality, elegant timepiece that accentuates your wrist. And while they’ll continue making strides in creating some of the most elegant analog pieces, they’re also looking to make a name for themselves in the digital world. With new Apple Watch bands that help elevate your digital watch, these new bands are a must-have to bridge the gap between the sleekness of an analog piece and the functionality of a digital timepiece. Since Timex has begun to make Apple Watch bands, it’s the perfect time to add some personalization to the everyday Apple Watch you wear daily. Just as you would expect from Timex, these bands are all sophisticated and offer various designs, making it easy to find one that fits best with your style, whether it’s a sleeker option or a sportier band.

Timex’s IRONMAN Apple Watch band

Inspired by Timex’s Ironman watches, the Ironman Apple Watch band is a synthetic rubber band with the imprinted Ironman logo. This strap is available in both red and black hues, making it a fun pop of color or a sleek addition to any look. Available in sizes from 42 mm-49 mm, it works for a series of Apple Watch devices. The strap has a total width of 22mm and is a buckle strap. At $50, this option is a great way of adding a sporty feel to your watch while maintaining the sleekness of the Timex brand. A classic choice for Timex fans, this Ironman bracelet is a unique addition to your Apple Watch.

Timex’s stainless steel bracelet

If rubber bands aren’t elegant enough for your style, Timex’s stainless steel bracelet is the perfect addition to your Apple Watch. Available in three hues, this Timex stainless steel option gives users the look and feel of your standard watch for your digital piece for only $50. Available in two-tone or all stainless steel, this band is the perfect addition of metal to your wrist. Just as with certain Timex bracelets, the bands come with the brand’s ‘Perfect Fit’ system, which allows users to remove or add links to their bracelets to achieve the best look and feel. With the two-tone option, users can pick from gold/orange or blue/orange for an extra $10.

Timex’s leather bracelet

To round out Timex’s new bands is a brand new leather option. Available in Grey Natural Leather, this leather band adds sophistication and luxury to your Apple Watch in a flash. Also available in sizes from 42mm to 49mm, these bracelets work for most of your devices. As a bonus, this leather option comes with small perforations to allow the wearer to breathe comfortably. A more sleek and understated option, this leather strap bracelet is ideal if you want to wear your Apple Watch in more situations, including more formal events.