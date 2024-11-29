Third Way navigates the changing menswear landscape with LA inspiration

Los Angeles is the perfect place for inspiration. It is the place where dreams come true. There are hundreds of people who have stepped off the bus every day for a century in search of the bright lights of stardom and many more who entrench themselves in the beach vibes surrounding them. From that comes a brand looking to honor the smaller corners of the city, and Third Way has a different view of the City of Angels than those people looking for stardom. They look to change the focus on the important aspects of garments and what makes them unique instead of the name on the tag.

“I think what we are witnessing in menswear is less influence from the top (luxury) and more interest in smaller independent names making well-made pieces with a story or function,” says founder Tony Lee. “It’s less about the brand and more about the fabric or how the piece is constructed. It’s really the ideal environment for us.”

LA is more than beach vibes and Hollywood

LA is known for the beach vibes of Venice, the surfers, the gym rats, and the never-ending beach weather. It is also known for the glitter of Hollywood. People use a distinct pair of themes for the vacations they plan for the coast. But there is more to it, and therein lies the inspiration for Third Way.

“We are just digging through its history and connecting with the heritage and values we uncover,” says co-founder Jon Croney. “It’s a diverse place with so many subcultures and industries. I hope each collection will celebrate the different aspects of the city’s layered identity.”

Third Way AW2024