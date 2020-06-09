Scouring a great online sale in this day and age is the closest you can get to rummaging through clothing racks at your favorite shop. When the brand running said sale is none other than iconic menswear designer Todd Snyder, we’re grateful for the opportunity either way. The NYC brand, famed for its modern takes on rugged classics — from selvedge denim to T-shirts and watches — is offering 25% and more off a veritable warehouse full of the best menswear for summer. These picks won’t be around for long, so to make it easy, we rounded up some of our favorites.

Todd Snyder Japanese Denim Jacket (Was $288, 30% Off)

If you don’t yet have a denim jacket in your summer style rotation, now’s the time to change that — especially when you’ve got the chance to pick up an exceedingly stylish Japanese denim jacket from none other than Todd Snyder.

Todd Snyder Retro Stripe Cardigan (Was $268, 29% Off)

Does it seem a bit odd to be thinking about purchasing a sweater right now? Perhaps, but given that this cardigan channels retro style and is easy to layer atop your summer essentials — like a fresh white tee — we think it’s a solid bet.

Todd Snyder + Champion Retro Graphic Tee (Was $75, 34% Off)

If there’s one thing Todd Snyder does exceptionally well (among many, that is), it’s finding a way to make even the most seemingly basic pieces feel fresh. Take the humble t-shirt, this time made in collaboration with Champion and featuring a bold, throwback-inspired graphic. Wear it with light-wash denim and high-top sneakers this summer.

Timex + Todd Snyder Military Watch (Was $138, 25% Off)

We’ve grown to love the partnership between Timex and Todd Snyder over the years, as Snyder works with the lauded watch brand to update an archival style in a modern way. These watches are always fast-selling, so to be able to snag one on sale is unheard of — act quickly.

Todd Snyder Straight Fit Japanese Selvedge Jeans (Was $248, 31% Off)

Cool-as-can-be jeans in a faded wash and a classic fit, available for a great deal? Yes, that’s what you’re getting with this Todd Snyder sale. Feel free to wear these with your Champion tee and that new Timex watch.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt (Was $98, 29% Off)

The Todd Snyder + Champion partnership strikes again — this pocket sweatshirt is the perfect example of taking a classic piece and upgrading it ever-so-slightly. That means you get your pick of 16 color options, including this summer-friendly shade of Lime Leaf. Wear it at your next summer bonfire with a pair of faded jeans you’ve had for years — now, that’s what we call essential seasonal style.

