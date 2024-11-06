Stay warm and stylish with the Treadwell

Halloween is in the past; we have made it through the election, and now only Thanksgiving stands between us and the impending cold as winter approaches. Of course, you could fall into a few different camps: the ones excited about winter, the ones dreading winter, or the ones who don’t care either way. If you are in the first or the third camp, it likely means you have become accustomed to the cold and how to guard against it. If you are in any of the camps, you may want to guard against it with a new collection from one of our favorite brands. The Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection is the latest winter line guaranteed to keep you warm and happy all season long as we count the days until spring.

Tough enough for the harshest environments

The Treadwell Collection draws inspiration from the functional and thought-out gear of the explorers of our past to create new and innovative pieces that can withstand anything your life throws at them. It has been field-tested against the snow-swept shores of Douglas Island, AK, and claims to be ready for the world’s wild and untamed environments. Of course, it isn’t just for far-off adventures; with 25 pieces ranging from outerwear and layering pieces to pants and accessories, the Treadwell Collection is perfect for your day-to-day in the colder months. Some of the collection’s standouts are The Fisherman’s Sweater in Dark Navy Merino, The Ranger Shirt in Tarnished Copper with Blanket Stripe, and The High Plains Coat in Walnut Shearling.

Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection