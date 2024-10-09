 Skip to main content
Men’s fashion made simple: Taylor Stitch introduces functional capsules

Capsules perfect for work and play

By
Taylor Stitch man in jacket
Taylor Stitch

As guys, we love simplicity. Don’t make us think too hard about something that feels inconsequential or we will dismiss it and move on to more important things in life. What we wear has always fallen into that category. Don’t make style or fashion too complicated or we will just wear what is comfortable and focus our brains on something else entirely. American mainstay brand Taylor Stitch always looks to challenge the fashion industry by finding new, better, and more responsible ways to source, sew, and sell their product. Now, they have moved to making comfort, style, and functionality all simple and accessible through the release of their first-ever outdoor capsule and the return of their workwear capsule.

Luke McAlpine, VP of Brand for Taylor Stitch, comments on the launches. “We’ve put a ton of work into these capsules with the goal being to offer a range of overbuilt gear that connects to the kind of multifaceted lifestyle we and our customers live. We’re especially excited to be able to re-introduce our Made in USA Good Acre line as part of our fall assortment.”

The Good Acre and The Outland

Taylor Stitch man adjusting jacket collar
Taylor Stitch

The first of the capsules launched in the end of Sept. The Outland Capsule takes a luxurious approach to heritage and quite luxury with a collection of five outdoor garments. Two merino wool henleys, two pieces of outwear, and a pair of shorts that can go anywhere you can go. The second capsule, The Good Acre, launched this month and is the return of workwear that is ready as early as you are and will wear in with you as you put in a good day of hard work.

Whether you are heading into nature, heading into work, or both at the same time, these capsules make getting dressed in the morning simple, stylish, and, most importantly, functional.

Shop The Outland Capsule

Shop The Good Acre Capsule

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
