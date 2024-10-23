 Skip to main content
Sunday Swagger expands unique look into shorts and outerwear

New Shorts, Outerwear, Button-Ups, and Polos for the Sportswear Line

By
sunday swagger new lines outerwear
Sunday Swagger

While it may be the dawn of the fall season, there are still some of us who want to be out on the golf course. And Sunday Swagger is a company that has always kept us out on the green as long as we can be there (maybe they owe our spouses a call to explain why we were spending so many weekend days this summer on the course). From a company that always maximizes comfort and personality in the perfect blend of style and mobility, we are getting even more from the brand popular among celebrities (most notably Adam Sandler with his unique flare for style).

While you are looking for any excuse you can find to play that one (or maybe two or three) last rounds of golf this season, Sunday Swagger has now expanded their offerings and will provide all new products to try out before the end of the golf season.

Adding outwear and shorts

Sunday Swagger Everywear Shorts
Sunday Swagger

The brand now offers an all-new collection, with the announcement of the debut of men’s shorts and casual short-sleeve button-up shirts, along with a fresh new collection of Weekday Polo Shirts and outerwear. All this is just in time for the fall season, as our summer is speeding up on the 18th hole.

“We are thrilled to announce these exciting product expansions so our customers can kick off fall in style and swagger,” said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona. “We have listened to our customers, and with the new Weekday collection, those who love our fabrics and style can wear Sunday Swagger every day for every occasion, from the office to the green.”

Sunday Swagger

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
