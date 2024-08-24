 Skip to main content
Sotheby’s is auctioning Steve McQueen’s Heuer Monaco Chronograph from ‘Le Mans’

This Steve McQueen Monaco Chronographer is the ultimate accessory if you love classic cars, movies, or actors

Steve McQueen Heuer Chronograph.
Sotheby's / Auction

Being able to purchase an item from your favorite movie is what collectors live for. Finding out a vintage watch with a unique history is on the auction block sends collectors into a frenzy. Being able to purchase something that combines both genres is as exciting as finding a dinosaur bone in your backyard. Well, maybe not exactly, but it is pretty cool. For watch enthusiasts who have a thing for old movies and fast cars, the holy grail of items is about to be sold through Sotheby’s. Steve McQueen’s Heuer Monaco Chronograph, which he wore in the 1971 movie Le Mans, is going up for auction just in time for a Christmas present for someone special. Or for yourself.

Steve McQueen’s racing dream

Steve McQueen on the set of Le Mans.
Sotheby's

Actor Steve McQueen had a love for racing and cars that went beyond the movie set. His passion project, Le Mans, had a bit of a troubled time, but its iconic status is why we have movies like Ford v. Ferrari. In the film, not only were a few of McQueen’s own cars used (the man had around 100 in his collection,) but he did his own driving for the film, going so far as wanting to race in the actual Le Mans for authenticity.

McQueen’s character races for Heuer, and not only did he wear the classic race driver fire suit real racer Jo Siffert wore on the track, but wore possibly one of the most famous watches seen on screen. McQueen himself picked out Heuer Chronograph, saying it complimented his character — and the suit — the best.

Heuer Monaco Chronograph

The initial release of the Heuer Monaco Chronograph was on March 3, 1969, and caused a commotion because it was the first square-faced, water-resistant, automatic chronographer. The Heuer Calibre 11 movement used in the watch was an earth-shattering innovation in the watch world at the time. 

The Heuer Chronograph details

Steve McQueen Heuer Chronograph.
Sotheby's

Race car drivers have a beautiful relationship with their watches, as the two are each other’s companions on the track in a sea of cars. When a sport comes down to the most precise second to determine the winner, you want one of the most exclusive watches on your wrist.

The Heuer Monaco Chronograph

  • It is one of the six watches worn by McQueen in the film.
  • The watch is expected to sell for between $500,000 and $1 million dollars.
  • It is one of the four leather strap editions.
  • This watch was given to a mechanic on set named Bevan Weston.
  • This is the last 1133B Monacos from the movie up for auction.
  • The buzz is around the bold and beautiful blue square dial.

This is the last of the six watches worn by McQueen in the film to go up for auction, with two housed in a museum. The original owner, Bevan Weston, sold it in a private auction back in 2010. Weston did wear the piece while working the Indy 500 in 1971.

If you liked Days of Thunder or Rush, you need to watch the film that cultivated the genre, Le Mans. We wouldn’t have the racing movies we have today if McQueen hadn’t put his heart, soul, cars, and own money into the film. And we wouldn’t have this fine example of a Heuer Chronograph up for auction at Sotheby’s if he didn’t. Get ready for December 11 and see if you come in first on the final lap.

