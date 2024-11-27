 Skip to main content
&SONS goes “Rogue” with Owen Berry with B3 throwback

By
&SONS Rogue Night Fly-R Patch
&SONS

The world is a tough place. It can be brutal, and it can break you if you let it. Of course, some embrace the chaos of the world around them. While most of us stay where it is comfortable, building each day so it runs into the next in hopes that we can squeeze more and more 24-hour periods out of our lives, there are others who refuse to live that way. Every day is an adventure. These people that break out of that mold, the rebels who forge their own paths, these are the pioneers &SONS is made for. These are the rogues who look for the toughest garments to face the untamed world, the untamed mission laid out in front of the untamed explorer. The people behind the brand are taking it a step further with the &SONS Rogue Night Fly-R, a coat that reaches to the past and carries the courageousness forward to today, assisting you in your own expedition.

British heritage from British icon

&SONS Rogue Night Fly-R
&SONS

Owen Berry has spent 75 years creating high-quality leather goods that balance heritage techniques with contemporary design, and they bring the same level of craftsmanship to a coat modeled after the B3 that kept pilots safe at 30,000 feet. It doesn’t stop at craftsmanship; it also brings uniqueness to your closet. Each of the 60 pieces available captures what makes the original B3 so iconic. The pilots who wore the coats in the early 1900s decorated the coats themselves with different images that meant a lot to them. The Rogue Night Fly-R by &SONS features a unique work by British artist Ed Stanford. Making each jacket as unique as the man wearing it.

&SONS Rogue Night Fly-R

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
