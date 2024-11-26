 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Joey Pants lives up to his name with &SONS

The hardest working man in Hollywood needs a great work pant

By
&SONS Joey's Crew Pant Patch
&SONS

Joe Pantoliano is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. His upcoming appearance in the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, gives him 169 credits to his name. But it isn’t just the number of credits he has on his resume; it is also the kinds of roles he plays. He carried the first Matrix movie in an utterly underrated role as the mole on the ship. He was the only person in all of Miami who could keep Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in line in the Bad Boys franchise, and let’s not forget that he was the most charming member of Deputy Sam Girard’s (Tommy Lee Jones) warrant squad in The Fugitive (both movies). A man that works this hard needs a good work pant, and that is where classic Americana master &SONS came to the rescue.

The perfect product for a Hollywood icon

&SONS Joey's Crew Pant Profile
&SONS

Joe Pantoliano has a very Italian name, and the heritage of such a name likely helped him land the role of Ralph on The Sopranos. However, the difficult time some people have in pronouncing that name led him to earn the nickname Joey Pants. That is the perfect nickname for a man who is a fan of the leader in stylish old-world workwear. When he asked &SONS to deliver their work pant in a new color, they delivered the Churchill blue. But they didn’t stop there, they honored their famous fan with a patch with his face on it and called this pant, “Joey’s Crew.” The perfect work pants for the hardest worker in Hollywood. Now, he is going to do it in an even more stylish way.

Recommended Videos
Specs
Made with a 280gsm Dobby weave
97% Cotton 3% Elastane
Stretch added for comfort and ease of movement
11 pockets for all your trade tools
One hammer loop
Articulated knee panels with side zip entry for knee pads to be inserted
Back waist cinch adjuster
Joey Pants patch on chore pocket
Chrome free-leather patch

&SONS Joey’s Crew Churchill Pant

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
PAKA redefines transparency in the manufacturing process
Know what your impact is with this alpaca fiber
PAKA team posing

Look, we get it. We all love a great sweater. Nothing beats throwing on your favorite sweater when the fall hits, feeling the crisp air hit every spot of exposed skin, and experiencing the simultaneous protection your best knitwear provides. There is also a deep love for the soft, breathable, luxurious, and incredibly warm alpaca fiber that makes up your favorite sweater. Back up, if you don't know what we are talking about, then stop what you are doing and treat yourself to a quality alpaca sweater. For those of you already in the know, you have a PAKA sweater, hoodie, crew, socks, or hat that you are already wearing (probably at the moment you read this because it is never far away). If you are, look under the bottom hem, there you will find the name of the person that made the sweater handwritten in. While this is one of our favorite features of a PAKA sweater, the company is going even further into the transparency of its operation with PAKA Traceable Alpaca.
Trace your alpaca back to the source

When you buy a sweater from PAKA, you get more than a high-quality shirt that will last; you get the product of thousands of years of culture, knowledge, and craftsmanship. Living in the Andes Mountains for as long as people have populated the area, PAKA employs these creators to make every piece on its shelves. Thanks to a provided QR code, you can now trace exactly where your item came from. Just scan it and sit back, learning the process and origins of your favorite sweater.
PAKA Traceable Alpaca

Read more
Luxury has been redefined with Robert Talbott’s new creative director
Sebastian Dollinger takes over for an American icon
Robert Talbott bomber jacket with shirt and tie in the desert

All you need is a supportive family, or so you would think if you witnessed the rise of Robert Talbott, an American icon of menswear. In 1950, when Audrey started making one-of-a-kind bowties for her husband, Robert, in Carmel, California, the ties began to take off and sparked others to want the same stylish neckwear. What followed was a small sewing shop in their garage that grew to be a California-inspired staple in men's shirts and ties. Now, the brand is being rebranded with a new creative director. The Robert Talbott relaunch tapped former Eton shirts Creative Director Sebastian Dollinger to take the company forward.

CEO of Newtimes Brands, Alex Angelchik, who purchased Robert Talbott with the purpose of relaunching the brand spoke on the appointment. "Sebastian Dollinger’s visionary leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine sophistication and style, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to men’s specialty stores and proudly upholding our California heritage."
Redefining an icon

Read more
Stellar Equipment improves on a timeless winter essential
Get into the snow with an updated winter must-have
Skier in Stellar Equipment during jump

Stellar Equipment doesn't wait for seasons. They don't take time off when the weather is not perfect for their product. That is when they get to work. They are led by innovation and invest in cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to create specialist gear for demanding alpine conditions. They have a lot of experience in insulation technology and use it to pioneer breakthroughs in down baffling, integrate advanced Japanese fabrics and sewing techniques into apparel like their Free Padded Concept, and utilize Aerogel, a synthetic material with the highest insulation-to-weight properties known to man.

They have now upgraded their innovative Shell Jacket to a new and improved version of a timeless winter essential.
Winter essential 2.0

Read more