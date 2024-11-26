The hardest working man in Hollywood needs a great work pant

Joe Pantoliano is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. His upcoming appearance in the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, gives him 169 credits to his name. But it isn’t just the number of credits he has on his resume; it is also the kinds of roles he plays. He carried the first Matrix movie in an utterly underrated role as the mole on the ship. He was the only person in all of Miami who could keep Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in line in the Bad Boys franchise, and let’s not forget that he was the most charming member of Deputy Sam Girard’s (Tommy Lee Jones) warrant squad in The Fugitive (both movies). A man that works this hard needs a good work pant, and that is where classic Americana master &SONS came to the rescue.

The perfect product for a Hollywood icon

Joe Pantoliano has a very Italian name, and the heritage of such a name likely helped him land the role of Ralph on The Sopranos. However, the difficult time some people have in pronouncing that name led him to earn the nickname Joey Pants. That is the perfect nickname for a man who is a fan of the leader in stylish old-world workwear. When he asked &SONS to deliver their work pant in a new color, they delivered the Churchill blue. But they didn’t stop there, they honored their famous fan with a patch with his face on it and called this pant, “Joey’s Crew.” The perfect work pants for the hardest worker in Hollywood. Now, he is going to do it in an even more stylish way.

Specs Made with a 280gsm Dobby weave 97% Cotton 3% Elastane Stretch added for comfort and ease of movement 11 pockets for all your trade tools One hammer loop Articulated knee panels with side zip entry for knee pads to be inserted Back waist cinch adjuster Joey Pants patch on chore pocket Chrome free-leather patch

&SONS Joey’s Crew Churchill Pant