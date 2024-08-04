 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm — a limited edition, space-inspired watch

What to know about the Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm

By
Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm watch
Shinola / Shinola

When it comes to watching design inspiration, there’s no better muse than space exploration. Whether it’s the stars or the process of getting to the great beyond, the concept of space and innovation has created plenty of watch designs in recent years. While it seems as if every company has a space-inspired design, none has quite the personal connection as Shinola. In their newest release, Shinola has crafted the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, which was inspired by the Apollo missions and includes significant details that give a nod to Detroit’s role in the process. Not only does this limited edition watch come with plenty of style, but it’s accompanied by history and detail unlike none. 

The Detroit – space connection

close up on watch dial
Shinola / Shinola

While everyone knows the importance of cities like Houston and Cape Carnival in space exploration, there’s far less talk about how Detroit fits into the picture. Since Detroit is the hub of automobiles, there’s no doubt that three of the biggest car makers in the country lent a hand in many of the major space events. With the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, Shinola hopes to give credit to all of the workers, engineers, and specialists who used their expertise to help get men into space. Those involved included Detroit Ford workers who lent a hand on Houston’s control consoles for the Apollo 11 mission. On behalf of Chrysler, the aerospace division worked on the engines that lift early vehicles in Cape Carnival and helped develop the Saturn I and Saturn IB rocket’s first-stage power plant. As well, General Motors helped to develop the lightweight wheels for the Lunar Rover vehicle as part of the Apollo 15 mission. In total, almost 400,000 Detroit workers lent a hand in one way or another to make history. 

Recommended Videos

Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm at a glance

With lightweight titanium metal, the Mooncraft Monster contains a rhodium-plated manual-wind chronograph movement, the first for Shinola. The watch also comes with a blue aluminum bezel and three subdials. The details come in a patriotic red, off-white, and blue, completing the outer design. A transparent caseback allows wearers to take a peek at the watch’s distinct yellow and black ruthenium-plated mechanics. As a special detail, the Apollo 11 name and date are etched onto the matte blue dial. 

With plenty of small details to marvel at, there’s no denying that the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm is a one-of-a-kind American design. As a watch itself, the piece comes with the high-quality craftsmanship of Shinola. However, the key appeal of the piece comes in the commemoration of such an important date in history. Those looking to purchase will need to act quickly, as Shinola only plans to release 500 pieces of this watch. At a $3,995 price, this Mooncraft Monster is history at your wrist. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The Piaget Polo Date 150th Anniversary Edition revamps a classic watch
See what 150 years of craftmanship look like with the Piaget Polo Date limited watches
The Piaget Polo Date duo.

What does a luxury watch company do for its 150th anniversary? The only answer is to release a limited line of watches. And Swiss company Piaget did just that. The Piaget Polo Date collection comes with one for the fellas and one for the ladies, but both pieces exude a quiet luxury on their own. Playing up the nostalgia note but giving collectors a fresh take, Piaget took their 1979 hit the Piaget Polo, gave it a shine, and made it the star for the company's 150th anniversary, debuting the Piaget Polo Date. 
His and hers, Piaget edition

The 150th-anniversary release consists of two watches — one for him and one for her. The Piaget Polo Date watches don't reinvent the vintage version from the 1970s, but the new ones bring a level of sophistication to the model.
The one for him
The updated version for him is 42 mm in size, has a round face, and has a brown rubber strap. The details on the face and the hands are rose gold. There are not many changes from the original, but sometimes, little tweaks go a long way.
The one for her
The watch for her is a bit more detailed. For this one, Piaget took the 36 mm option and gave it a beige rubber strap, allowing it to match the brown watch. But this move with the strap was huge, as it replaced the old metal bracelet and leather strap previously offered. This made it the first time the 36 mm came with a rubber strap and the first time the two watches had the same strap style.

Read more
We love the elegant, nature-inspired dials on these new Citizen watches
Citizen watches adds 2 washi paper watches to Iconic Nature Collection
Citizen Iconic Nature Collection washi paper watches

Citizen's new watch collection, which features exquisite dials crafted from Japanese paper, is inspired by the serene feeling of nature. Putting on one of these watches will make you feel like you just stepped into a Japanese garden and need 10 minutes to meditate.

The focal point of the Iconic Nature Collection is the intricate dial designs inspired by elements of nature, such as flowers that have long served as inspiration and motifs in art and literature.
Citizen watches Iconic Nature Collection:  AQ4106-00W and AQ4100-22W

Read more
Citizen celebrates 100th anniversary with throwback limited edition pocket watch
Citizen debuts 100th anniversary pocket watch
Citizen 100th anniversary pocket watch

Citizen watches have a legacy that spans a century, with a name that evokes reverence, innovation, and enduring quality. Now, in a momentous celebration of its 100th anniversary, Citizen unveils a breathtaking homage to their inaugural masterpiece: the Special Limited Edition Pocket Watch. That's right, a pocket watch for men. Since the success of Peaky Blinders and peak Thomas Shelby fame, pocket watches have garnered a somewhat cult following and Citizen has jumped on that bandwagon with a celebratory timepiece of their own.
Citizen watches: A brief history

In 1868, Japan underwent a significant transformation as the Edo period concluded, marking the end of samurai dominance. The dawn of the Meiji era saw Japan embrace modernization and industrial growth until 1912. By the 1920s, the widespread adoption of imported pocket watches reflected Japan's burgeoning participation in global trade.

Read more