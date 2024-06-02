 Skip to main content
Serica’s new chronometer comes complete with old school vibes

Serica releases new 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.

Serica

Serica watches has just released the Ref. 6190 M.S.L, named after the abbreviation for Mean Sea Level, and it comes with updated dial colors and applied indices. Founded in 2019, Serica is a pretty new brand, just a toddler if you will, but they’ve very quickly built a strong portfolio of retro sports watches, including field, dive, and GMT models. It was started by Jérôme Burgert and Gabriel Vachette, who also started the French magazine Les Rhabilleurs.

Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.

Serica

As if they’re throwing it back to the early days of a brand that’s 100 years old, Serica watches have given its original field watch a significant update, giving it more visual appeal while not taking away from its military background. The new Serica 6190 Chronomètre M.S.L story is really about the visual revamp, as it’s now available in 3 different colors: enamel black, storm grey, and polar white. This is actually the first time a white variant has been available since 2019, and it’s the first time for the grey option.

Aesthetics

Serica watches have exceptionally distinct dials with centrally placed markers encircled by a minute track. For the newest M.S.L. edition, the markers are applied rather than painted on, and the second hand is now luminous. Each dial has an enamel-inspired coating, giving them a shiny, sleek look and adding to the old-school 1950s feel.

Something quite unusual about the Serica 6190 M.S.L Chronometer is that the hour markers are positioned so close to the center of the dial, leaving a huge amount of space around the edges. Compared to what is currently on the market today, with watchmakers wanting to use so much of the watch dial it’s practically an I Spy book, this is certainly in intriguing look. As always within the watch community, some will love it and others will be scratching their heads.

Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.: Technical details

The Serica 6190 M.S.L has a 37.7mm stainless steel case and is 10.4mm thick. It also features quite a good water resistance of 200 meters, especially considering its case size and a screw-down crown. Powering this Serica watch is the COSC-certified Swiss Soprod M100 automatic movement, which has a 42-hour power.

This Serica Chronometer is fitted with the familiar Bonklip bracelet from previous 6190 field watches. Made from stainless steel, this bracelet features a wrap-around style which allows the clasp to be secured between any two links giving you options for limitless adjustment options (including pre and post-holiday weight.)

Our thoughts

Serica watches are minimalist, which is putting it lightly being that they don’t even display their logo on their watch dials unlike Rolex, or Tag Heuer, who really want people to know they made that shiny timepiece you’re wearing. This aesthetic ends up looking super sleek and pairs great with the Bonklip bracelet.

So, what’s the price tag?

Serica

You can now order the Serica 6190 Chronomètre M.S.L directly on the brand’s website, with delivery expected in September 2024. It’s priced at 1,090 EUR, and we consider this a solid price for everything you get.

