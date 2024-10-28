 Skip to main content
The Seiko 5 Sports Denham Limited Edition is based on a timeless denim fabric

Inspired by a timeless denim fabric, Seiko unveils a stylish watch with a denim-like allure

Seiko 5 Sports Denham
The Seiko 5 Sports watch is one of those timepieces that different partnerships have redefined.

Well, the most recent collaboration is between Seiko and a denim brand, which is popularly known as Denham. Denim has always been stylish, so this partnership is centered around the timeless fabric. For starters, some changes have been made to the Seiko Sports 5 watch to give it a denim-like allure.

According to Seiko and Denham, this timepiece should be a “jeanmaker’s watch,” and that’s the reason why it features different indigo shades, like those found in denim jeans. Every single element on this watch, from the dial to the strap, is characterized by indigo hues—which are considered to be the classical denim colors.

The indigo hue is complemented by a yellowish pattern that looks like stitches. The pattern is engraved on different elements, such as the dial and strap, to make the watch look more stylish.

Since Denham believes that “the truth is in the details,” it has put a lot of effort into this watch to push its main philosophy, which can be seen in the minor details.

That said, the dial is fitted with black markers, creating a subtle contrast between the main and complementary colors. At the 12 o’clock denotation, there’s a huge Denham logo—a representation of the partnership between the two brands.

Only 2000 pieces of the Seiko 5 Sports Denham model will be released into the market as a limited edition watch, each with a serial number.

Seiko will launch the watch in November 2024 and sell it at $430.

