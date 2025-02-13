KITH’s Ronnie Fieg quietly revolutionizes the classic Clarks

When creating bold and successful collaborative designs, no one is better equipped than KITH’s Ronnie Fieg. Under the KITH umbrella, Fieg has created highly sought-after designs that almost always sell out immediately. While many of his collaborations with other brands have made waves throughout the industry, Fieg’s partnership with Clarks is considered on a completely different level. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, Clarks and Ronnie Fieg have partnered up for another collection that brings back old favorites and a new design. Unlike other KITH collaborations, Ronnie Fieg and Clarks have created subtle, understated shoes that fit easily into any wardrobe.

Ronnie Fieg x Clarks ‘8TH ST Collection’

For the new collection, Ronnie Fieg and Clarks have brought back returning styles like Sunderland sneaker designs. New to the collection are Laddow hiking shoes and Sandford 2 sneakers, which introduce a new hiking style and chunky sole to the lineup. The Laddow hiking shoe takes on a retro look with the appearance of an old-school trekking shoe. Made with suede and mesh uppers, a crepe midsole with EVA inserts, and lace fastening with nylon eyelets, the sneaker is a simple yet chic option. Grippy rubber outsoles allow high-traction movements and give users better support and stability.

Along with the Laddow hiking shoe, Fieg and Clarks have introduced the Sandford 2, a new iteration of the original sneaker. Crafted with plain and pin-perforated Sprinbok suede uppers, a tonal lace fastening, and a Vibram sole for maximum traction. Made for a retro look sneaker, the Sandford 2 design takes the original Sandford design to a new level. The designs retail for $220 each and are available via KITH and Clarks’ websites.

