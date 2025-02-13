 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

KITH’s Ronnie Fieg quietly revolutionizes the classic Clarks

Clarks, Ronnie Fieg release new shoes

By
closeup on shoe details
Clarks / Clarks

When creating bold and successful collaborative designs, no one is better equipped than KITH’s Ronnie Fieg. Under the KITH umbrella, Fieg has created highly sought-after designs that almost always sell out immediately. While many of his collaborations with other brands have made waves throughout the industry, Fieg’s partnership with Clarks is considered on a completely different level. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, Clarks and Ronnie Fieg have partnered up for another collection that brings back old favorites and a new design. Unlike other KITH collaborations, Ronnie Fieg and Clarks have created subtle, understated shoes that fit easily into any wardrobe. 

Ronnie Fieg x Clarks ‘8TH ST Collection’

man sitting on stool wearing brown sneakers
Clarks / Clarks

For the new collection, Ronnie Fieg and Clarks have brought back returning styles like Sunderland sneaker designs. New to the collection are Laddow hiking shoes and Sandford 2 sneakers, which introduce a new hiking style and chunky sole to the lineup. The Laddow hiking shoe takes on a retro look with the appearance of an old-school trekking shoe. Made with suede and mesh uppers, a crepe midsole with EVA inserts, and lace fastening with nylon eyelets, the sneaker is a simple yet chic option. Grippy rubber outsoles allow high-traction movements and give users better support and stability. 

Recommended Videos

Along with the Laddow hiking shoe, Fieg and Clarks have introduced the Sandford 2, a new iteration of the original sneaker. Crafted with plain and pin-perforated Sprinbok suede uppers, a tonal lace fastening, and a Vibram sole for maximum traction. Made for a retro look sneaker, the Sandford 2 design takes the original Sandford design to a new level. The designs retail for $220 each and are available via KITH and Clarks’ websites. 

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Todd Snyder and New Balance bring the greenery to a classic sneaker
Todd Snyder, New Balance release new sneakers
todd snyder and new balance green and beige sneakers

The partnership between Todd Snyder and New Balance has brought many iconic and trendy silhouettes in recent seasons. In their newest collaboration, both brands have turned to the New York Flower District for the inspiration behind their holiday release. Using the 574 Legacy silhouette as their base, the two brands have used subtle details and crisp colorways to evoke the holiday spirit in one of New Balance’s most classic designs. While inspired by the holiday season, these new colorways and designs are year-round sneakers that will look chic in any season. Coupled with New Balance’s footwear technology, these collaborative sneakers are stylish and practical. This duo pack of shoes is not only the perfect holiday footwear, but they’re a prime example of how a great partnership can continue to release successful sneakers time after time. 
Todd Snyder x New Balance 574 Legacy “Parchment & Pine” Pack

 

Read more
Kith’s iconic winter Birkenstock collab is back
Birkenstock and Kith rerelease their clog
four birkenstock clogs in lineup

While it seems like Kith is everywhere nowadays with its constant collaborations with high-named brands, its latest partnership with Birkenstock is already an instant classic. First released in December 2023, the Kith x Birkenstock’s winter clog is all about injecting your favorite silhouettes with a woven texture that gives it an extra touch. While there isn’t any significant change to the shoe’s design, this drop will come with four rich colorways that easily work for any winter look. Although this is already the third drop between Kith and Birkenstock, the partnership continues to deliver practicality and style, which keeps fans wanting more from the two brands. Even though the new drop doesn’t bring anything new, it’s certainly an investment that will never go out of style. 
Re-Introducing the Kith x Birkenstock London braided clog

 

Read more
Ronnie Fieg’s Kith and New Balance shine again with a new sneaker
Kith, New Balance new sneaker drop
sneakers lined up on wood floor

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already become well-established and is among the chicest collaborations. Their previous joint designs are sleek and retro shoes that are bound to become classics for sneaker lovers. In their latest drop, Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are revisiting two previous designs for a brand-new collection of Madison Square Garden-inspired sneakers. For this release, the two brands have remixed the 991v2 lifestyle shoe and added two colorways to the Numeric 480 skateboarding sneaker. With these updates, these two brands refresh these designs for a modern Madison Square Garden-themed collection. After previously releasing a Madison Square Garden collection in November 2023, this new drop takes a look at two sneakers never before redesigned.
Kith x New Balance Madison Square Garden collection

The Kith x New Balance 991v2, the design saw light grey mesh and suede with orange and blue colorways. Madison Square Garden branding is included on the insole for an extra touch. The Numeric 480 sees two new colorways, including a sleek option with one with a mesh base with leather overlays. The mesh option includes a perforated leather “N” logo and collar. The second option has a suede base with the Kith monogram logo debossed on the “N” branding. 

Read more