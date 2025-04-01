Martine Rose and Clarks reunite for a rosy new collection

To celebrate the third installment of Martine Rose’s “Coming Up Roses” collection for Clarks, the designer has released the ultimate duo of new men’s designs. As the first guest creative director for the footwear brand, Martine Rose has heralded stylish and modern designs that tap into Clarks’ quality craftsmanship history. Besides being the third installment, the latest collection coincides with Clarks’ 200th anniversary. A momentous occasion for all, the designer decided to take on two timeless styles and rework them with a distinct look. In the new campaign, beachgoers don the pair of new styles that use Clarks’ expansive material library. While not traditional beach footwear, there’s no denying that these two new pieces are ready for any occasion or season.

‘Coming Up Roses’ by Martine Rose

In her newest collection for Clarks, Martine Rose has opted to reimagine the footwear brand’s Derby and Torview models. The Derby shoe has been updated in brown and black, with a raw-edged outsole and central seam. Bringing it together are premium croc-embossed pretzel leather uppers with an exposed seam detailing. Breathable leather lining and sock complete the Derby shoe and a soft foam footbed. Co-branding details are found throughout the shoe, as in the other silhouettes.

On the other hand, the collection’s Torview style offers a Wallabee-inspired version that is apt for faithful Clarks fans. Also crafted with premium croc-embossed pretzel leather uppers with exposed seam detailing, the Torview is a sophisticated version of the brand’s most iconic style. Complete with the classic Wallabee toe shape, the shoe also has a Contour Cushion footbed that offers maximum cushion and support. The Torview silhouette comes in a sleek, elegant black and bold, statement red colorway. Both styles are available via the Martine Rose and Clarks web stores and retail for $290 and $180, respectively.