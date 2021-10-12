  1. Fashion & Style

Park Your Cigar (and Your Whiskey) in Rolls-Royce’s New Luxury Cellarette

By
The Rolls-Royce Cellarette bespoke whiskey and cigar chest.
Rolls-Royce has had a busy last 13 months catering to the one percent. After revealing the ‘entry-level’ Ghost in Sept. 2020, the luxury car company returned to the ultra-exclusive with the 19-foot Boat Tail coach in June and revealed the electric Spectre in September, with its consumer debut planned for 2023. 

Rolls is not only continuing to refine cars, but to offer a refined lifestyle with its Connoisseur’s Collection. This includes a recently added luggage range and a champagne chest. This October, the Rolls-Royce Cellarette joins this extended, chic accessory selection.

The Cellarette combines Rolls’ fine engineering and devotion to creating the ultimate in aristocratic entertainment. Roll out a temp-controlled stogie from the Cellarette and every celebration becomes a momentous occasion. 

The luxurious whiskey and cigar chest is designed for performance and presentation. Precision design and hand craftsmanship begin on the outside with a polished aluminum chassis, enveloped by embossed Rolls-Royce Havana leather, and completed with an Obsidian Ayous Open Pore veneer serving tray with a Spirit of Ecstasy inlay. 

The Cellarette’s dark exterior opens to a warm, ambient glow that presents hand-blown lowball glasses, each finished with the exquisite ‘RR’ monogram. Glasses rotate outwards as the unit opens, a charming, theatrical spectacle if there ever was one. 

Two leather-lined spaces open from astride this middle console. On the left, a black anodized aluminum bottle holder accommodates an array of bottle sizes. And on the right, Rolls rolls out a Spanish cedarwood-lined humidor, complete with a hygrometer gauge that references the Rolls-Royce Phantom Gallery clock.  Accompanying the humidor are the perfect accessories for the cigar enthusiast.

Magnetically held at either end of the cigar cassette are two smaller containers — one serving as an ashtray and the other featuring a cigar cutter and an intricately detailed, palladium-plated S.T. Dupont lighter engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy. The Cellarette even offers a substitute for the non-smoking world: Snack bowls that replace the ashtray, offering a luxurious dish for nuts, olives, and other protein-packed subsidies.

Rolls-Royce engineers built the Cellarette to fit into the rear of any of its elite vehicles. The extravagant cigar and whiskey case also can serve as the centerpiece at any al fresco dining experience, or accompany intimate gatherings.

Aligned to a reputation that says price is no object where ultra luxury is concerned, Rolls’ Cellarette retails for about $55,000, excluding taxes, and is available through Rolls-Royce dealerships; www.rolls-royce.com

