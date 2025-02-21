adidas goes luxury with new A-TYPE collection

It’s not unlike adidas creating new collections to cater to different audiences. Over time, the brand has produced collections that suit skateboarders, lifestyles, and performance needs. While the brand continues to release new and exciting styles in its existing collections, it is also looking to expand its base with a new lineup that takes the brand on a new route. With a luxurious feel, adidas’ A-TYPE collection is a remix of some iconic styles with a more sophisticated taste. While we’ve seen a few glimpses of adidas’ luxury musings through collaborations with designers like Wales Bonner, this new collection is a brand initiative that reinvents some of your favorite pieces. Adidas is taking on one of its most popular silhouettes for its footwear and giving it an elevated upgrade.

Get to know the A-TYPE Superstar

Adidas will be taking on their famed Superstar sneaker for their first launch. Using the shoe’s prototype, the brand upgrades the design with premium details for a fresher look. Made by artisans in Italy, the A-TYPE Superstar uses premium leather uppers with a debossed canvas texture on the leather Three Stripes. Adding even more luxury are the shoe’s cashmere shoelaces with removable lace tips, silver-plated lace jewelry, and lightstrike pro midsole. Besides the luxurious design, the shoe’s presentation also exudes premium quality. Arriving in a molded shoe box with a wooden shoe box and white gloves. Also part of the collection are apparel and accessories with high-quality details. While there’s no doubt that many will jump at the chance for a pair, the collection is only available to adidas’ family and friends, with adidas announcing public launches later.