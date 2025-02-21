 Skip to main content
adidas goes luxury with new A-TYPE collection

adidas releases new collection

By
Hank wearing adidas superstar
adidas / adidas

It’s not unlike adidas creating new collections to cater to different audiences. Over time, the brand has produced collections that suit skateboarders, lifestyles, and performance needs. While the brand continues to release new and exciting styles in its existing collections, it is also looking to expand its base with a new lineup that takes the brand on a new route. With a luxurious feel, adidas’ A-TYPE collection is a remix of some iconic styles with a more sophisticated taste. While we’ve seen a few glimpses of adidas’ luxury musings through collaborations with designers like Wales Bonner, this new collection is a brand initiative that reinvents some of your favorite pieces. Adidas is taking on one of its most popular silhouettes for its footwear and giving it an elevated upgrade. 

Get to know the A-TYPE Superstar 

Ty Shawn wearing adidas superstar sneakers
adidas / adidas

Adidas will be taking on their famed Superstar sneaker for their first launch. Using the shoe’s prototype, the brand upgrades the design with premium details for a fresher look. Made by artisans in Italy, the A-TYPE Superstar uses premium leather uppers with a debossed canvas texture on the leather Three Stripes. Adding even more luxury are the shoe’s cashmere shoelaces with removable lace tips, silver-plated lace jewelry, and lightstrike pro midsole. Besides the luxurious design, the shoe’s presentation also exudes premium quality. Arriving in a molded shoe box with a wooden shoe box and white gloves. Also part of the collection are apparel and accessories with high-quality details. While there’s no doubt that many will jump at the chance for a pair, the collection is only available to adidas’ family and friends, with adidas announcing public launches later. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance’s latest release is a nautical dream
New Balance releases new sneaker
sideview of product photo of New Balance sneakers

It’s a known fact that New Balance has mastered the concept of reviving archival designs in recent seasons. In their latest revival, the athletic company has taken on a long-lost favorite and given a seaworthy remix. While this New Balance design already dons a retro look, its rerelease has infused a few modern details that elevate its performance and look. Using a slight ombre effect and touches of colors, this nautical shoe is a perfect option for those looking for something more lively for the upcoming Spring season. Although New Balance’s latest releases have seen the brand reach for stealthy and moodier designs, this new sneaker is fresh air for your wardrobe. 
New Balance 1000 “Nautical Coral”

Using the retro 1000 design as a base, the latest rerelease sees the archival silhouette upgraded with a new colorway and modern details. A gradient effect is used in the mesh and suede uppers that transition from light grey to light blue to navy and culminate in a navy blue midsole. Adding a pop of color are coral-toned accents throughout the shoe, including the “N” logo on the side. A coral “1000” branding is also featured near the toe for another modern touch. Set to be released on February 20, fans can purchase their pair via the New Balance website and selected retailers for $150. Not your average New Balance design, the 1000 is a classic silhouette that has finally seen the spotlight again. A preview of what the brand has in store for the upcoming new seasons, the Nautical Core is an ideal shoe to liven up your athleticwear. 

Stacy Adams celebrates 150 years with a new collection
Stacy Adams releases new collection
stacy adams shoe in middle of confetti

It does not happen every day that a brand celebrates its 150th anniversary, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration. For footwear brand Stacy Adams, this meant releasing a new collection that honored some classic models. In this four-piece collection, the brand focuses on some models that best encapsulate their history throughout the 150 years. Founded in 1875, Stacy Adams has come a long way to become a staple in men’s footwear. With classic styles and debonair features, there’s no doubt as to their lengthy success. Constantly evolving with the times, Stacy Adams is a timeless brand that continues to deliver stylish options, even after all these years. 
Stacy Adams 150th Anniversary capsule collection

Stacy Adams takes on three staple designs in their four-piece anniversary capsule collection: Madison, Dayton, and Concorde. This collection includes the Henry Cap Toe Lace-up Boot, which takes its inspiration from the original Madison design. Crafted with a leather upper, modern stacked heel, and Flexzone technology, the boot is an ideal everyday boot that combines style with comfort. Also taking inspiration from Madison is the new William Cap Toe Oxford, which includes a perforated line along the toe. The William Cap Toe Oxford also has a stacked heel with Flexzone technology. 

Frederique Constant unveils a sleek new Worldtimer Manufacture
New WorldTimer Manufacture has a smaller and compact casing
Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture

Frederique Constant gave the Worldtimer Manufacture a beautiful makeover. The Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture is a limited-edition collaboration with Watch Angels, taking everything enthusiasts love about the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture and giving it a new size and identity.

The new model has been downscaled into a smaller casing, so the measurements are smaller. It was rolled out with a 40mm casing compared to the original 42mm model—something that can comfortably fit different wrist sizes.

