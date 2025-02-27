The new Nomos Club Campus watches bring joy and radiance to your wrist

Nomos Glashütte just rolled out new timepieces, and if joy and radiance were watch models, they would look like this. Nomos wanted to represent powerful emotions on a dial, so they used bright colors that can also evoke such emotions in these additions to the Club Campus Collection.

The reimagined version of the Club Campus focuses on joy and tranquility, but it also explores the cosmos. The blue version, known as Night Sky, evokes the vastness of the nighttime sky. Starlight, which features a bright yellow dial, shines bright, adding a bold touch to any fashion statement. According to the company, a star’s light is centered around different milestones and achievements when interpreted more deeply and personally.

To offer different styling options, this new model comes in two different sizes, 38.5 mm (with a thickness of 8.5mm) and 36 mm (at a thickness of 8.2mm), which are designed to sit perfectly on the wrist. Nomos Glashütte also played with different hour markers, from numerals to baton markers. As a result, the dial has a unique look that is accentuated by such markers.

At the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a seconds complication that takes the horological precision to the next level. It also has an orange hand that adds to the look. This watch draws energy from the Nomos Alpha caliber, a powerful movement that delivers a 43-hour power reserve.

For those who like to see the manually-wound Alpha caliber, you do have the option of a sapphire caseback at a slightly higher price.

While the 36 mm option with a solid caseback retails at $1,500, the 38.5 mm retails at $1,650.