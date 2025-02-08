 Skip to main content
New York Men’s Day debut: Peak Lapel remembers home for the holidays

Channeling the coziness of being home for the holidays

By
Peak Lapel room 2
Mark McKee / The Manual

New York Men’s Day is one of the meccas for up-and-coming men’s designers looking to make a splash in the industry. Focusing on those independent brands with a hunger for inspiration and a story to tell their consumers, NYMD spotlights some of the hottest names you may not have heard of year in and year out. One of the more interesting debuts was from a pair of Parsons School of Design students, Jack Milkes and Ben Stedman. The Peak Lapel NYMD Debut sought inspiration from the warmth you feel when going home for the holidays. With the snow falling outside the windows and looking over the New York City streets, regardless of the time of year, onlookers felt right at home with the feeling of yuletide family time.

Cozy prepwear for the holidays

Peak Lapel room
Mark McKee / The Manual

Walking into the room occupied by Peak Lapel at New York Men’s Day was like taking a step into a 1960s Ivy League house party. The music filtered through the conversations of those admiring the preppy looks worn by the models engaged in conversation. The bright colors of the classic preppy styles, red, blue, and yellow, jumped out at the onlookers as those vintage silhouettes brought a throwback feel to the new-age grandpa core. A genderless approach to the collection made the garments feel at home no matter who you are or where you go for the holidays. Wool, herringbone, and houndstooth aplenty make this one of the highlights of New York Men’s Day. Keep your eye out for more stylish offerings from the hopeful new prep kings, Peak Lapel.

