New York Men’s Day debut: Peak Lapel remembers home for the holidays

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful on the planet. Almost every brand, indeed all of the big ones, uses the same process for creating the product you have on your back right now. Of course, each garment must be produced in a warehouse and shipped to you or the store where you pick it up. Mostly, that is standard, and many brands have done all they can to limit waste and its environmental impact. However, there is also the process of producing a large-size run to accommodate everyone who wants to buy one. Business approaches and algorithms are used to anticipate how many smalls, mediums, larges, and fringe sizes they will need, but on average, 10-30% of those products end up in landfills. But TWOTHIRDS is doing it differently to limit waste and save the environment, all while ensuring you look as good as possible.

Pre-order makes the product better for the environment

The company just dropped its ss25 collection, and it is full of everything you need for the transition months between the extremely cold and the uncomfortably hot. From light sweaters and jackets to long-sleeve tees and shorts, these are the looks you want to have when the sun comes out. But what sets them apart is their pre-order system, which is how they are changing how we buy clothes. Instead of producing as many garments in each size they THINK they need, they instead release their collections for pre-order and only make what people buy. No waste, high-quality, and stylish. This is how it should have been done all along.

TWOTHIRDS