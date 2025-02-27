Pacsun stays philanthropic with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez spent her childhood in front of a camera and knows what it is like to struggle with acceptance. That is why she uses her fame and influence to help others. Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. The Rare Impact Fund is mobilizing $100 million for nonprofit organizations to increase global access to youth mental health services and education. That is why she partnered with Pacsun to raise money through the use of exceptional style and philanthropy. The Pacsun Rare DNM Edit is the next step in their partnership, continuing it from October of last year.

Focusing on youth mental health and education

Ten percent of the sales from each collection purchase goes directly to the Rare Impact Fund, bringing a focus and a dedication to improving youth services surrounding mental health. Since the first RARE DNM Edit collection debuted in October 2024, the initiative has already raised over $70K to support youth mental health. Pacsun continues this meaningful partnership, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to advocating for and protecting young people and their needs.

Some of the highlights for the men’s side of the collection include an extreme baggy jean that nails the Y2K look in black and indigos ranging from dark, medium, and light washes. There is also cargo jeans, shorts, and a baggy fit with curved pockets to give denim looks to everyone. The true standout for us is the jacket and jean set with the RARE jacquard that will truly help anyone stand out.

Pacsun Rare DNM Edit