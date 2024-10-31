Get outside with Oakley's Outdoor Gear

We all love to get out into the great outdoors. Experiencing all that Mother Nature has to offer by escaping the stresses of work, family, or even the holidays. However, as the weather changes and temperatures drop, it gets harder and harder to make these little nature escapes happen. That is unless you have the right gear. Oakley released their Japan Field Gear line back in March, and now they are dropping more of the collection for the Fall 2024 season to help you get out of the office and into the world of the great outdoors.

“From the city streets to the muddy trails, the Field Gear Line balances function and design for a range of outdoor wear,” the brand said back during the spring release. “Japanese craftsmanship shines through in the collection, showcasing technical excellence, elevated trims, and performance-oriented fit.”

Ready for outdoor adventures or urban excursions

Of course, the collection isn’t only fit for the great outdoors, as many of the garments will serve you just as well in guarding you from the unpredictable spring and fall weather. There are a few standouts in the collection, both of which are perfect for your inner-city or outer-wilderness excursions:

FGL 3L Refined Coat 1.7: A waterproof, wind-resistant coat offering advanced protection against the elements.

FGL Puffer Ins Vest 1.7: A lightweight, insulated vest designed for warmth without bulk.

The collection was first available for purchase across APAC, EMEA, and North America in the spring. With the collection expanding for the fall, we can all enjoy top-notch Japanese craftsmanship.

