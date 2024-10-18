Oak Street's newest trench boot

While every fall season brings about remixed boot collaborations, there is nothing like a classic fall boot. Whether you’re reaching for a Chelsea boot or an ankle boot, the options are endless for your quintessential fall footwear. The decision might’ve gotten easier thanks to Oak Street and Billy Reid. In their most recent collaboration, the two brands have banded together to create the ultimate fall boot, inspired by WWI Army boots. With this trench boot, both companies have mixed classic details with modern touches to create a shoe option you’ll reach for year after year.

Oak Street x Billy Reid Trench Boot

Donning a classic boot silhouette, the collaborative trench boot is about keeping the details simple and timeless. Featuring Goodyear welt construction, calfskin vamp lining, a partially structured toe, and a hand-lasted storm welt, this boot is complete with the highest quality of craftsmanship. The finishing touches include antique brass eyelets and Billy Reid’s signature grosgrain ribbon. Available in a rich tobacco tone, this boot isn’t flashy, making it a unique shoe in the modern era. Like most rugged boots, this trench boot will need some time to break in, but can equally withstand any situation.

With plenty of references to the past, there’s no doubt this trench boot will last generations in your closet. Although there are plenty of boots to choose from, those looking to add this style to their closet will need to act fast as this limited edition shoe is expected to sell out quickly. Available via Billy Reid, these trench boots retail at $548 and are a truly worthy investment.

