Dr. Martens, Stüssy unite for a street-style-inspired work boot

By
dr martens stussy work boots
Stüssy / Stüssy

Although Dr. Martens is known for their iconic boot silhouettes and leather footwear, it’s lesser known for its work shoes. Along with the American streetwear label, Stüssy, the British brand is reviving one of its archival designs to bring two new variations. Now on their fourth collaboration, these brands are fusing another practical shoe with their ironic street style flair. Even though Dr. Martens isn’t known for its workwear footwear, these previous designs are the perfect shoes to get you through your workday. Built with durable and rugged construction, these stylish work boots are perfect to upgrade your weekday wardrobe. 

Stüssy x New Balance 2295 boot

beige suede work boots on snow
Stüssy / Stüssy

Crafted with a rounded toe design, a rugged black BEN outsole, and dual pull-tabs, this work boot creates a lasting design. Branded with Stüssy’s “Workwear” patch and Dr. Martens iconic yellow welt stitching, this boot is complete with everything you would expect from both brands. The designs’ uppers are constructed using Wanama leather and textured Hairy Suede for a sleek and unique finish. Traditional to the classic workwear boot design, both boots come with steel toe caps. Available in black leather and beige suede, there’s an option for either type of dresser. 

Both versions are now available via Stüssy and Dr. Martens’ web stores, Dr. Martens stores, and select Stüssy Chapter Stores. While not your traditional work boot, these designs exemplify that you don’t need to sacrifice style to have the comfort and support features you need. Ideal for the cold weather season, these boots are the perfect addition for any worker who wants to look great while maintaining all of the functions they need to work. 

