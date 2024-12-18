 Skip to main content
Celebrate New York’s baseball heritage with New Balance’s latest shoe

New Balance, The Apartment Tokyo unveil new sneaker

backside of new balance sneakers
Nothing celebrates New York culture more than its rich baseball history. Between the Yankees and Mets, New York is home to many iconic moments in the sport’s history. Along with Japanese retailer, The Apartment Tokyo, New Balance is releasing a new sneaker that honors both teams and the city. With a rugged yet chic design, this New Balance shoe balances practicality with recognizable colorways that connect with the city. Even for those who aren’t fans of baseball or New York, the sneaker is an ideal shoe for everyday looks that can easily support your day-to-day travels. 

The Apartment Tokyo x New Balance 610 GTX “Subway Series”

side view of new new balance sneaker
Nicknamed “Subway Series” after this iconic baseball rivalry, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance is all about comfort, style, and history. Using the New Balance 610 GTX as a base, this shoe is crafted using a navy blue and grey-blue mesh base with synthetic overlays, symbolizing the historic Yankees team. On the other hand, bold orange accents on the toe, outsole, and midsole help bring in some of the Mets’ recognizable hues. Those looking for boldness and color will find a unique zig-zag pattern featured on the sneaker’s heel that blends navy blue, steel blue, and orange. Not to be forgotten is New Balance’s “N” logo which dons a crisp white tone. While not overtly obvious, the subtle nod to this famed baseball rivalry is a must-have for New York fans. Those looking to grab a pair can find them via New Balance’s web store starting on December 21 for $170.

