 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Mr Jones Watches release: Mechanical version of popular ‘Beam me up!’ edition

Whimsy now comes in mechanical

Dave McQuilling
By
Beam me up! watch
Mr Jones Watches

If you want something interesting on your wrist and don’t take things too seriously, then you may want to consider Mr Jones Watches’ new mechanical option. The London-based watchmaker has released an automatic version of its popular “Beam me up!” watch, which features illustrations from French artist and author Xavier Broche.

Like its quartz equivalent, the new “Beam me up!” features a cartoon pig doing its best to escape a tractor beam shot out by a flying saucer. The beam doubles as the minute hand, while the confused swine acts as the hour marker. The rest of the face is a two-tone green and features a cow, a fence, and a small flock of birds. The mechanical variant of the watch is a little bigger than the quartz one. So expect the scene to take up 40 mm of wrist space instead of 37. It’s also 11 mm thick.

Recommended Videos

In terms of longevity, it comes with a year’s warranty as standard — though the company says it’s “happy to help” if problems arise after that. It can also tolerate five atmospheres of pressure, which equates to roughly 164 feet of depth.

Related

When describing what inspired him to daub the watch’s design, Broche said:

“I wanted to describe an alien encounter in a playful way. I imagined how it would be for a simple pig to be at the heart of this historic event. I found it funny to imagine the alien traveling endlessly across space searching for intelligent life, only to encounter a bewildered pig at the end of this epic journey! Don’t worry about the pig though — he’ll outwit the alien in the end!”

Mr Jones Beam me up watch back
Mr Jones Watches

Mechanical watches are already a talking point

If we’re judging things on accuracy or practicality, mechanical watches are inferior to those with quartz movements. A quartz watch keeps time by running a small electrical charge through a piece of quartz crystal. The crystal then vibrates at a frequency of 32,768 hertz, and this can be broken down to measure a second. As a result, even cheap quartz watches are accurate to within 1 second per day. On the other hand, a COSC-certified chronometer, which is an excellent mechanical watch, can lose up to 4, or gain up to 6 seconds per day. You don’t have to wear or wind a quartz watch either.

So why are we obsessed with men’s watches with mechanical movements? Well, they’re more technically impressive. Especially when a watchmaker designs something particularly accurate, adds complications, or develops a different way of doing things. They’re a talking point, and they’re absolutely beautiful to look at.

As for the movement Mr Jones is using, we don’t know much. But we do know it is Swiss, automatic, and uses 26 jewels. We discerned this by looking through the back of the watch, and you can, too, thanks to the glass case back. Said case back also includes an illustration of the pig, which seems to have been trapped by the tractor beam. You can grab the automatic “Beam me up!” from the Mr Jones Watches website. At the time of this writing, it’s retailing for $595.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
All new Rolex 1908 men’s watch leans into timeless Rolex styling and we can’t get enough of it
You won't stop staring at it, but that has nothing to do with what time it is
The Rolex Perpetual 1908

The world’s most desirable watch brand, Rolex, is paying homage to its long and storied history with a new series of watches. The new Rolex watch takes inspiration from the vintage timepieces that made the luxury brand what it is today. So expect an almost impossibly slim profile, smaller dimensions than modern men’s watches, and large numbers. Another nice vintage touch is the lack of a central seconds hand, with a dedicated sub-dial being used instead.

Rolex’s main inspiration when creating the Perpetual 1908 is the original Oyster Perpetual from 1931. While its 39mm diameter may be a little more petit than the 45+ mm dive watches that have been in vogue over the last few decades, it’s actually somewhat of a compromise. Many classic men’s watches are rocking 34mm or 36mm cases.

Read more
The new Tudor black Pelagos FXD watch has a throwback ’60s design inspired by the U.S. Navy
This new dive watch has a retro feel
Tudor’s Black Pelagos FXD

Rolex may have spent the last century as the biggest name in the watch game, but founder Hans Wilsdorf recognized in the mid-1920s that his beloved timepieces were out of reach for the everyman. His solution was to create a new brand of affordable luxury watches, bringing the same beautiful aesthetics and Swiss construction; Tudor was born in 1946.

While Tudor watches bring with them the same quality design and reliability as their older brother, they developed their own distinct identity by capturing the attention and the loyalty of explorers and military organizations the world over. In 2012, the brand developed a line as a throwback to its diving history. Pelagos watches became one of its most popular lines. Its newest iteration, the FXD, comes with a black face and nods to the brand's naval history.

Read more
Panerai releases its 2023 Navy SEALs dive watches, and they’re incredible
You could also buy the full Navy SEALs experience
Panerai's 2023 Navy Seals watches

If you’re a fan of diving and American special forces units, then it’s time to celebrate. Panerai has released its latest range of Navy SEALs dive watches, and they look good. Four new timepieces are available, though that availability is limited with three of the watches and extremely scarce with the fourth. The whole thing is part of a collaboration that started in 2022 and adds to the already wide range of luxury Panerai watches.

The most limited new watch in Panerai’s Navy SEALs comes bundled with a chance to be miserable on a beach. If you’re one of the 50 people who will ultimately spend $53,200 on the 47mm Submersible Chrono PAM01402, you’ll get more than just the watch. The luxury timepiece comes with a matching travel pouch, an NFT, a collection of “artwork,” and the chance to experience “Navy SEALs Training.”

Read more