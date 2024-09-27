 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

L.L. Bean celebrates a century of a men’s style icon

The 100th Anniversary of the Field Coat

By
Three LL Bean Field Coats
Courtesy of L.L. Bean

There is no denying that men’s clothing carries a message. Maybe you are the guy that loves the shiny and new, always looking for the best updates to your wardrobe. Or maybe you are the guy that looks to keep the same look with the same kind of clothing from season to season. Either way, there is something that a lot of clothing carries that we don’t talk about…memories. L.L. Bean knows this better than anyone, as they have an icon that collected memories through the decades…the iconic Field Coat.

Starting as Leon Leonwood Bean’s Maine Duck Hunting Coat in 1924, the coat was built out of necessity for hunting in the Northeastern fall seasons. Using Army Duck to waterproof, it evolved through World War II and beyond to remain the founder’s most iconic product. Now, after a century of collecting passed down memories of hunting, camping, and other outdoor trips, it celebrates its 100th anniversary with a new collection.

Recommended Videos

A limited edition celebration

LL Bean Field coats on line
Courtesy of L.L. Bean

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Field Coat, L.L. Bean turned to renowned vintage curator Wooden Sleepers to create a new collection. Wooden Sleepers came up with twelve unique designs that call back to the heart of the history of the last 100 years of excellence. This marks the second time the two of teamed up this year, as they collaborated earlier this year to create an anniversary line for the tote as well…which sold out in the first 24 hours — and this collection followed suit.

“The L.L.Bean Field Coat is an icon of style,” says Brian Davis, founder of Wooden Sleepers. “Found everywhere from the streets of Bushwick to Bar Harbor. If you look at a Field Coat from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s through today, some details have changed, but the overall design has remained intact. Knowing L.L. himself had a hand in designing it makes it that much more special.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
LeBron James-backed Stan Smith documentary celebrates a tennis and sneaker icon
What you need to know about this Stan Smith documentary
Stan Smith standing on a dock.

If you've got any understanding of sneakers, you likely know the name Stan Smith. That doesn't necessarily mean that you know who Stan Smith is, but a new documentary may help you answer that question. Who Is Stan Smith? is a new documentary film that will tell the story of Stan Smith's trajectory as a star in the world of tennis and the way he transitioned into a trailblazer in the world of fashion. The film is directed by Danny Lee and is produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Alexandra Dell, and Donald Dell.
When will the film hit theaters?
Who is Stan Smith - Teaser

The film is set to begin its theatrical run on May 3 when it will premiere in New York City. It will debut in Los Angeles on May 10, and also roll out to other cities after that, including  Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu, San Francisco, Newport, Columbus, St. Louis, Arlington, Scottsdale, Cambridge, Indianapolis, Annapolis, Eugene, Frankfort, Royal Oak, Canton, Hartford, Novi, Plymouth, Hilton Head Island, and more.

Read more
How to style the henley shirt, the versatile men’s fashion item your wardrobe needs
Pick up these underrated heroes of the closet
Orange linen suit and trelby hat

Men have a small amount of choices when it comes to shirts—dress shirt, polo, sweater, t-shirt that seems like all there is. Of course, that is only if you don't dive into all of the diamonds in the rough. There are a lot of unsung heroes in the closet that you have likely been overlooking. The henley shirt is the number one most underrated and often overlooked shirt in men's fashion. There are so many uses for it that men tend to forget about.

It may have started as the top portion of long underwear, but the knit shirt with two or more buttons at the opening became one of the most coveted uniform shirts due to its comfort and versatility. It became so beloved that the name henley came from its use as the uniform during the annual Henley Royal Regatta, one of the first organized rowing events in British history. Ever since, it has been a mainstay in our wardrobes, but now it's time that we all learn how to wear these in ways that get the full potential out of the henley.

Read more
Men’s fashion tips: How to style a sweatshirt for every occasion
Wear the ultimate casual shirt for every occasion
Man in green sweatshirt and sunglasses with watch

The sweatshirt is one of the quintessential garments in a man's wardrobe. Let's be honest: we all love the opportunity to get home from work or a long day, ditch the professional suit or the business casual wardrobe, and opt for the cozy crewneck sweatshirt. Of course, it is easy to wear one of these garments while lounging around the house and binging the Fast & Furious franchise. But just like the underrated hoodie, they are suitable for so much more than simply lounging. This article will show you how to wear one of these men's fashion classics in virtually every situation.

And don't worry, we won't leave you hanging on where you can find the garments in the images and how you can steal the looks. For instance, here is where you can steal the above look if you are so inclined.

Read more