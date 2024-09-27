There is no denying that men’s clothing carries a message. Maybe you are the guy that loves the shiny and new, always looking for the best updates to your wardrobe. Or maybe you are the guy that looks to keep the same look with the same kind of clothing from season to season. Either way, there is something that a lot of clothing carries that we don’t talk about…memories. L.L. Bean knows this better than anyone, as they have an icon that collected memories through the decades…the iconic Field Coat.

Starting as Leon Leonwood Bean’s Maine Duck Hunting Coat in 1924, the coat was built out of necessity for hunting in the Northeastern fall seasons. Using Army Duck to waterproof, it evolved through World War II and beyond to remain the founder’s most iconic product. Now, after a century of collecting passed down memories of hunting, camping, and other outdoor trips, it celebrates its 100th anniversary with a new collection.

Recommended Videos

A limited edition celebration

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Field Coat, L.L. Bean turned to renowned vintage curator Wooden Sleepers to create a new collection. Wooden Sleepers came up with twelve unique designs that call back to the heart of the history of the last 100 years of excellence. This marks the second time the two of teamed up this year, as they collaborated earlier this year to create an anniversary line for the tote as well…which sold out in the first 24 hours — and this collection followed suit.

“The L.L.Bean Field Coat is an icon of style,” says Brian Davis, founder of Wooden Sleepers. “Found everywhere from the streets of Bushwick to Bar Harbor. If you look at a Field Coat from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s through today, some details have changed, but the overall design has remained intact. Knowing L.L. himself had a hand in designing it makes it that much more special.”