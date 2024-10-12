 Skip to main content
High Noon joins with TravisMathew to hold on to summer

Hold onto the last rays of summer with a great collaboration

By
high noon x travismathew 2024 product lineup
High Noon

The summer may be winding down, or winded down depending on where you are living, but that doesn’t mean you have to accept it. There are ways you can cling to the summer regardless of what the date is. One of the best ways to do that is to grab your favorite summer drink and gather around with friends. If you are a golfer, hit the course until they shut it down for the season. High Noon is known for their hard seltzers mixed with real vodka and real juices for a drink that is as healthy and tasty as drinking can be. They look to keep you living the endless summer with a collaboration this year with TravisMathew, a menswear brand that not only knows how to keep you comfortable, but stylish in their elevated casual gear.

The golf course and beyond

TravisMathew x High Noon Bucket Hat, Glove & Polo
High Noon

The collection brings together two of the best in their fields. With High Noon being one of the top hard celtzer products on the market since their creation in 2019, they found themselves the go-to drink for the golf course when they partnered with Barstool Sports and were noticed by guys everywhere. TravisMathew, while not a golf brand per se, became a favorite among the community for their performance and versatility, along with their witty advertising. While the High Noon x TravisMathew collaboration is perfect for the golf course, the two tees, two hats, and polo will look great anywhere you want to avoid the arrival of fall and squeeze out a few more moments of summer.

High Noon x TravisMathew

