The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to shopping for dad, it’s easy to buy a much-hyped gadget and call it a day. While there are plenty of crowd-pleasing machines on the market, we’d argue that the most personal gift you can give one of the closest men in your life is an article of clothing. After all, that lets your loved one know that you took the time to figure out his tastes, proportions, and lifestyle, and a well-appointed shirt, blazer, or accessory will be something he’ll wear frequently, and think of you in doing so.

That’s why we sourced some of the most fashionable clothes and accessories for Father’s Day. From brand name jewelry to stylish staples — and everything in between — we’ve got you covered.

Anthony Veer Jimmy Low-top Sneaker

For a dash of minimalist swagger to any outfit, you can’t go wrong with a clean pair of white sneakers. We especially love these suede kicks from Anthony Veer, which are as sturdy as they are stylish.

Casio G-Shock Full Metal Digital Black Watch

There’s a reason why Casio’s G-Shock watch remains a bestseller after all these decades, and they’ll continue to stay on trend for years to come.

Banana Republic Chambray Baseball Cap

A dad hat upgrade that will look good on anyone.

Good Man Brand Twill Slub French Terry Soft Blazer

Russell Wilson’s new fashion line is a collection of elevated basics that fit athlete-size guys like this Terry Blazer, which is soft enough to double as a cardigan (and looks great on Zoom calls).

Hermès Cavalcade Pocket Square

A sublime addition to any man’s blazer.

Arc’teryx Kyanite LT Hoodie

Your dad will be the best-dressed man on the trails.

Tumi Tower Portfolio Briefcase

A versatile briefcase to sport once we’re all back in the office.

Mizzen and Main Leeward Dress Shirt

Comfort and style go hand in hand with Mizzen and Main’s signature shirt, which is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and can stay wrinkle-free for hours.

Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

A respectable pair of sweats that your dad can wear proudly in public.

Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck Round Plastic Sunglasses

Named after Gregory Peck, gift these sunglasses so your father can channel his inner leading man.

Hoka x Opening Ceremony Clifton Running Shoes

Dad shoes, but make it fashion.

Nomad Rugged Folio iPhone Cover

Finally, a sturdy iPhone case that won’t bulge your pockets, and doubles as a wallet.

Tiffany & Co. Metropolis Cuff Links

If you’re looking for a timeless gift, you can’t go wrong with Tiffany’s.

Bonobos Premium Necktie

For a trendier present that will appeal to even the most conservative dresser, Bonobos offers quality ties in plenty of styles.

Saturdays NYC Ditch Terry Hoodie

Because it’s time to upgrade Dad’s college sweatshirt that he’s been wearing since he graduated.

Vineyard Vines Flat Front Seersucker Shorts

The perfect pair of shorts for summer.

Canali Beige Dress Pants In Linen-Wool Blend

Turn to the Italians for luxury slacks. Enter these opulent dress pants, which will make your father feel like a million bucks (but won’t cost you as much).

