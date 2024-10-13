 Skip to main content
Quiet Luxury Shines Through in DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES’ FW24

Timeless looks with guaranteed quality are front and center

Man in shacket leaning against a wall
DEVIL DOG

Quiet luxury is defined by the indulgence of basic garments that embody the most classic of looks while maintaining a high level of quality. Items like leather jackets, cardigans, tees, jeans, and Oxford shoes are all considered the basic calling cards of a man who loves a life of quiet luxury. Some brands have spent years in the pursuit of high-quality basics adored by the masses of men looking for the building blocks of a great wardrobe. DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES recently released its fall and winter lookbook, and the one thing that stands out among the staples the brand is known for is its adherence to the classic building blocks. Since they are one of the brands focused on high quality that you can trust, they are the newest members of the exclusive quiet luxury club.

Timeless Quality

Man in beanie and shacket in the woods
DEVIL DOG

If you have followed us here at The Manual for a while, you will know that a good pair of jeans is a man’s best friend. They go anywhere with him and can help him accomplish anything he sets his mind to. DEVIL DOG is known for being one of the top denim makers in the industry, providing jeans in dozens of styles, cuts, washes, and colors that work as hard as you do. This year, they continue expanding that collection and now include henleys, polos, CPO shackets, and graphic tees to provide you with the look of classic Americana along with the quality that promises to be some of the last garments you’ll ever need to buy even though you will likely buy more.

