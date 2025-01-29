 Skip to main content
Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B: A watch that honors the E1 Team Miami

A new Bulova watch in a striking blue color

Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B
Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B Bulova / Bulova

Bulova is the official timekeeper of E1 Team Miami, and the brand has just unveiled a new timepiece as part of this partnership.

Dating back to 2020, the E1 championship is a motorboat racing league focusing on electric boats only. It’s centered around sustainability, and its main aim is to create a clean coastal environment suitable for humans and marine life. At the moment, the league is made up of nine different teams, but it’s growing bigger by the day.

When the Bulova and E1 partnership was announced in 2024, the E1 Team mentioned that Bulova was working on a special edition timepiece—the wait is over, and the model is finally here.

Featuring a blue dial with orange accents, the new Bulova timepiece has the primary colors of the E1 team. It’s worthwhile to note that Bulova executed this in an elegant manner. While the dial is characterized by a light blue color, the outer ring has a dark blue color and a tachymeter.

Just like other watches, the new watch comes with a 43 mm stainless steel casing designed to comfortably sit on the wrist. The stainless steel material has a metallic luster that complements the sky blue and dark blue shades of the watch.

Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B back
Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B back Bulova / Bulova

Even though the front face is quite stylish, the case back also takes the whole look to a new level. It has a dark blue background, highlighted by three logos that pay tribute to the Bulova and E1 partnership. At the topmost section, there’s a white Bulova logo that creates a beautiful contrast between different sections.

The new Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B is $495.

