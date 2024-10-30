 Skip to main content
The new Bulova Racer Chronograph: an adrenaline-inspired watch

You'll love the new Bulova Racer Chronograph, which is defined as an adrenaline-inspired piece

Bulova Racer Chronograph
Bulova Racer Chronograph Bulova / Bulova

As a brand that’s been in the racing industry since the mid-’40s, Bulova knows auto-inspired watches. And now the brand has introduced a watch that represents the efforts it has put into motorsports, incorporating various aspects into the timepiece that align with its main principles.

The new timepiece has a 44 mm casing characterized by smooth curves and bends similar to those featured on high-end racing cars. To provide multiple styling options, the main case is available in two different finishes: black IP and stainless steel.

Every single element, from the bezel to the casing, is complemented by the two-toned tachymeter, which creates a magnificent contrast between different parts. But the stylish dial is definitely the cherry on the cake. It comes in multiple colors—black and blue—giving the watch a stylish look.

Thanks to the 24-hour chronograph subdial and 60-second subdial, Bulova passed down its timeless engineering spirit through this timepiece.

Bulova was the main sponsor of the Ferrari team in the NASCAR racing series in the mid-70s. In addition, it was involved in Formula One in the ‘80s by sponsoring the winner of the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix.

Since the Bulova watch is the perfect representation of an adrenaline-fueled spirit, it brings to life the excitement that drivers get while racing in different leagues. So, this new timepiece is a suitable option for different situations, from racing to day-to-day activities.

The Bulova Racer Chronograph retails from $595 to $695, and it is available in the Bulova store and other authorized retailers.

