You will love the way you look tonight if you snag this Frank Sinatra-inspired Bulova watch

Watch collectors are about to get the chance to sing their praises for a watch with a musical background. A partnership between Bulova and Frank Sinatra started in the 1950s, and collectors are as obsessed with it today as in the swing era. If the soothing voice of Ol’ Blue Eyes still takes you back to a simpler time, you might want to set your sights on a wristwatch that will do the same. While you may never sell 150 million records yourself, this limited edition, a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to own a Frank Sinatra-coded Bulova watch and feel like an honorary member of the Rat Pack, is here.

Bulova and Frank Sinatra

Bulova exudes charisma in each art deco-inspired watch it creates, and this vintage 1930s throwback piece pays homage to the relationship between the watch brand and Frank Sinatra. Sinatra cherished the brand from the start, wearing Bulova watches throughout his career. Some celebrities go where the paid endorsement takes them, but Sinatra was loyal to Bulova, and the partnership still produces gorgeous pieces.

Bulova even sponsored Frank’s television program, with Sinatra sporting a variety of meticulously crafted timepieces. While there is a whole Bulova collection inspired by the crooner, the one we want to put in the spotlight shares one of his nicknames.

The Chairman of the Board

After creating a record label so he and other artists would have more creative freedom over their careers, Sinatra’s leadership role earned him the nickname Chairman of the Board. The Bulova watch by the same name does have a person-in-charge vibe you would expect on the wrist of a classy but no-nonsense businessman.

The watch details

Taking a cue from the 1936 Presidential model and adding modern updates, the Chairman of the Board wristwatch has a Swiss automatic movement, 42-hour power reserve, calendar cutout above the 6 o’clock mark, and 25.5 mm stainless steel gold tone case with crystal with curved sapphire crystal. You’ll love the way you look tonight in the leather strap enhanced with a gold-plated buckle.

We don’t want you to miss a few details, so luck be a lady tonight while you turn the watch over to catch the customized engraving of the limited number and the Sinatra family crest over the caseback. The iconic Sinatra hat in gold tones, matching the markers and hands under the 12 o’clock mark on the dial, is another beauty, standing out against the decadent black face.

The limited release

If you want one of these melodic watches, hurry, as only 500 are out there (with a price of $1,950). If you do end on a high note, your watch comes in a limited-edition box with a plaque and note card, along with an interesting storybook about Sinatra.

If you love Frank Sinatra, you should look through the whole collection from Bulova, but the limited-release Chairman of the Board is one to watch. If you aren’t one of the 500 able to snag one of these, well, that’s life. The best is yet to come when you add this Bulova watch to your collection.