 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TAG Heuer secretly adds limited edition Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

By
closeup on dial of watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Without all the bells and whistles of a formal announcement, TAG Heuer has released one of the most exciting updates to their Carrera collection yet. First released in 2016, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon made waves for its in-house chronograph movement and tourbillion regulator. As recently as last year, TAG Heuer updated this piece for the 60th anniversary of the Carrera Chronograph with a smaller case and glass box crystal. Earlier this year, TAG Heuer again announced an update to the collection with a brand new colorway in teal, adding a special colorful touch to the collection. However, without notice, TAG Heuer updated the collection with the Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion. This new piece adds a rich blue that’s both stylish and classic. 

Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon 

Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

For their secret new addition, TAG Heuer has added a blue two-tone Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon that embodies the feel of the collection with a major nod to the Alps. With a blue and white tone, the Blue Panda watch brings the bright spirit of the Alps and all things skiing. With a limited run, this piece contains a white brushed dial with two subdials at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions in a deep and rich blue. As well, this edition includes a subtle Super-LumiNova strip placed on the central hour, minute hands, and the pips above the applied hour markers. 

Recommended Videos

With a 42mm wide-sized stainless steel case and a water resistance of up to 100mm, this limited edition piece is the perfect everyday watch for those who like to get use out of their pieces. On the inside, the Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph contains the in-house TH20-09 calibre that can power the watch for up to 65 hours. This new automatic calibre is part of the improved column-wheel chronograph movement that features a bidirectional winding and redesigned gear created to reduce the gear noise. 

How to grab a Blue Panda Carrera

man wearing TAG Heuer Carrera watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Whether it’s the excitement of the improved calibre or the sleekness of the blue and white colorway, there’s no doubt that this watch is a must-have piece. Complete with a matching blue sporty leather strap; this watch has a little bit of everything for both traditional and modern watch enthusiasts. For anyone looking to grab their own will need to act quickly, as this watch is part of a limited edition run with only 50 pieces released to the public. Each watch comes with a unique marking that unveils which of the 50 pieces you hold. Those lucky enough to grab one of these limited edition watches will pay around $27,726, a fair price for a limited edition piece of this magnitude. Honoring the Alps and Carrera, this Blue Panda Chronograph Tourbillon is a one-of-a-kind piece that deserves praise.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
This is everything new about the TAG Heuer Aquaracer
TAG Heuer gives its Aquaracer Professional 300 some enhancements
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 300 Pro 2024

TAG Heuer's resurgence persists. After a Glassbox redesign of the Carrera Chronograph and a revival of the original Formula 1 watch, the brand has now cast its gaze toward the Aquaracer. Like a kid at the back of the class who is super smart but hasn't been given the opportunity to live up to his full potential, the Aquaracer Professional 300 always felt like it lagged behind its peers a bit. Well, Tag Heuer has brought it up to the front of the class and given it a big makeover.

While the 2022 update introduced several enhancements such as new dials, movements, and updated case and bracelet designs, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 has once again undergone a transformation with smaller case sizes, better movements, and more aesthetically pleasing dials.
TAG Heuer 2024 Aquaracer Professional 300

Read more
G-Shock’s limited edition Diffuse Nebula watch will have you seeing stars
G-Shock releases limited edition watch that will have you feeling like an astronaut
g shock diffuse nebula mtgb3000dn1a watch

There are very few watches that make us feel like we're traversing the Milky Way on our own little rocketship, eyes mesmerized at all the colors and galaxies, minus the Omega x Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection that was quite obviously inspired by several planets. G-Shock is one brand that doesn't shy away from gradient colors or space themes, as the newest watch follows earlier models like the MTG-B3000PRB-1A Northern Light and the MTG-B3000FR Solar Flares. The new G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A will quite literally have you feeling like you're millions of miles away, floating through space, or at least taking in the Northern Lights from a cold mountain somewhere in Norway.
G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A

The new, limited edition G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A is not only made for those who appreciate astronomy and the universe at large but even the occasional stargazer who is mesmerized by the beauty of outer space. This G-Shock watch captures celestial beauty with its wide spectrum of color, from shimmering royal purple to deep blue, reminiscent of interstellar gas clouds.
G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A: Nebula aesthetics
Continuing on with the aesthetics of this new G-Shock, the stainless-steel bezel is finished with a gradation ion plating (IP) process which is what creates the gradient colors you see. The IP crown and screws are rose gold which looks slightly out of place but does add a certain warmth to the watch that some might feel is missing.

Read more
MING drops a gorgeous blue dive watch but sticks to its core aesthetic
MING introduces a new dive watch to its lineup
MING 37.09 Bluefin watch

Having a MING watch can certainly be a conversation starter at a dinner party, and though it won't draw the same attention on the street as, say, a Rolex Daytona or the newest TAG Heuer, it's unique, and that counts for something. MING famously pushes the boundaries; for example, they debuted the "world's lightest watch" in October 2023. What they aren't known for is dive watches, so in sticking to their usual mission of surprising us all, that's exactly what they've made.
MING introduces the 37.09 Bluefin watch

MING has made two dive watches in the past: the 2019 18.01 Abyss Concept and the 2020 18.01 H41 Titanium. Now, they've introduced the 37.09 Bluefin, a watch that is so sleek it will show up next to that word in the dictionary. Looking at press photos for this watch as it's being put into the water is like eating peanut butter and jelly; it just fits.
Getting the "crush depth" just right
Another thing a MING watch is known for is being almost like a science experiment, and when the brand came up with the new 37.09 Bluefin it was revealed they made all kinds of small adjustments to get its "crush depth" just right. According to MING, they aimed to enhance the technical features of the H41 dive watch but were limited due to the exceptionally small 19mm case size. Rather than pushing ahead with a bigger watch, they prioritized the more slender appearance.

Read more