TAG Heuer secretly adds limited edition Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

Without all the bells and whistles of a formal announcement, TAG Heuer has released one of the most exciting updates to their Carrera collection yet. First released in 2016, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon made waves for its in-house chronograph movement and tourbillion regulator. As recently as last year, TAG Heuer updated this piece for the 60th anniversary of the Carrera Chronograph with a smaller case and glass box crystal. Earlier this year, TAG Heuer again announced an update to the collection with a brand new colorway in teal, adding a special colorful touch to the collection. However, without notice, TAG Heuer updated the collection with the Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion. This new piece adds a rich blue that’s both stylish and classic.

Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

For their secret new addition, TAG Heuer has added a blue two-tone Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon that embodies the feel of the collection with a major nod to the Alps. With a blue and white tone, the Blue Panda watch brings the bright spirit of the Alps and all things skiing. With a limited run, this piece contains a white brushed dial with two subdials at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions in a deep and rich blue. As well, this edition includes a subtle Super-LumiNova strip placed on the central hour, minute hands, and the pips above the applied hour markers.

With a 42mm wide-sized stainless steel case and a water resistance of up to 100mm, this limited edition piece is the perfect everyday watch for those who like to get use out of their pieces. On the inside, the Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph contains the in-house TH20-09 calibre that can power the watch for up to 65 hours. This new automatic calibre is part of the improved column-wheel chronograph movement that features a bidirectional winding and redesigned gear created to reduce the gear noise.

How to grab a Blue Panda Carrera

Whether it’s the excitement of the improved calibre or the sleekness of the blue and white colorway, there’s no doubt that this watch is a must-have piece. Complete with a matching blue sporty leather strap; this watch has a little bit of everything for both traditional and modern watch enthusiasts. For anyone looking to grab their own will need to act quickly, as this watch is part of a limited edition run with only 50 pieces released to the public. Each watch comes with a unique marking that unveils which of the 50 pieces you hold. Those lucky enough to grab one of these limited edition watches will pay around $27,726, a fair price for a limited edition piece of this magnitude. Honoring the Alps and Carrera, this Blue Panda Chronograph Tourbillon is a one-of-a-kind piece that deserves praise.

