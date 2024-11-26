You'll love the new Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic

 Skip to main content
Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic: A watch made from recycled tennis gear

Popular for his outstanding performance, Novak Djokovic is a tennis athlete who’s won many tennis titles. For starters, he has the highest number of grand slam wins, which makes him a record-breaker, with 24 titles.

To put it simply, the grand slam title is always awarded to the winner of all tennis championships in a season.

Since the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic draws inspiration from Djokovic, it is manufactured from materials in the player’s personal collection. The casing is built from recycled materials—polo shirts and tennis rackets—which Novak used while he was breaking tennis records in 2023.

The casing has an interesting appearance, characterized by a cloth-like texture due to the lactose polo shirts. Everything that’s been used on the casing is strengthened by epoxy, glass fiber, and quartz powder to improve the watch’s durability.

Djokovic rocking the Hublot Big BangUnico Novak Djokovic Hublot / Hublot

As a watch inspired by a record-breaking tennis player, this timepiece is fitted with pushers that look like tennis balls.

The second hand also complements the pusher, thanks to the white and neon yellow hue. Speaking of which, the second hand is fitted with an interesting counterweight that honors the 24-time grand slam champion. Most Hublot watches have counterweights with the same design as the brand’s logo. However, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic features a counterweight that draws inspiration from Novak’s official logo.

In an effort to make the watch as light as possible, Hublot opted for light and comfortable materials while designing this piece. For instance, the front face is fitted with gorilla glass—a very lightweight and durable material that’s more sturdy than regular sapphire.

Thanks to the open-work dial, which is made of aluminum, this watch has a very stylish front, featuring appealing and stylish hour markers. And when it comes to the overall performance, it is powered by the 1280 Unico movement.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic retails at $52,700.

