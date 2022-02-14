Spring Joggers From Rhone, Myles Momentum, d.RT, and UNKNWN

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Here in February, a dim spring light sits on the horizon. As days get longer (and hopefully warmer), it’s time to get focused and prepare for an upcoming thaw with new warm-up outfits. Form-fitting and training-forward, these threads will help keep men motivated for the spring season.

Founded by 17-year-old Dylan Robert Thompson, d.RT was originally designed to fill the market for fashion-forward clothing that grew with teenage boys. After d.RT’s launch, however, the brand soon earned a cult following from professional and collegiate athletes alike, sparking new interest in an adult market.

Opening the door further, d.RT is now on a wider mission to accommodate men of all ages and sizes while keeping designs fresh and looks modern. As athleisure becomes more of a men’s staple, d.RT’s new collection is carefully crafted for men to transition from looking good in the gym to swag on the street.

This begins with the apparel company’s Holla Back Hoodie. The sweatshirt has a hidden back pocket perfect for stashing tech. The shirt even has a customizable style with its removable hood and black and gray color options.

Below, d.RT’s signature adjustable jogger shows off luxury and ease that fits any occasion, active or otherwise. Its semi-gloss nylon body pops with orange drawstrings in addition to offering simple washing and drying; www.shopdrt.com.

Myles

Myles’ new Momentum collection arrives just in time to keep up on New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape with boot camps, speedwork, and HIIT workouts.

First up, the lightweight Momentum training short is built with quick-drying, four-way stretch fabric, and a durable water repellent treatment. The shorts’ matte finish, available in over 10 colors, shows off a sly, subtle style. Redesigned with deep hand pockets and a hidden zippered media pocket, these shorts won’t drop your valuables during bends or dips. An overlapped side split and gusset allow for total range of motion during sprints, squats, and sun salutations.

For warmer needs, Myles’ new quick-drying Momentum Track Pant is designed for mobility and comfort during the toughest training sessions in the most grueling weather. Manufactured with the same premium four-way stretch performance fabric as its shorts, track pants are packed with functional design details to keep you looking and feeling good from warmups through the last rep. This includes a tailored athletic cut with zippered cuffs that encourage easy on and off. Track pants are available in coal and river colors with two inseam lengths for the proper fit.

Related Guides

Rhone

Rhone clothing brings in spring with a new sway — the Reign Midweight Hoodie and the Reign Midweight Jogger. This duo not only offers cutting-edge performance but also ultra-soft, comfy fabric. Whether it’s pounding the pavement or lounging in the living room, Reign makes it super chill.

The Reign Midweight Hoodie pairs elevated style with broken-in convenience and fashion-forward presentation. All Rhone aimed for with the Reign sweatshirt was to design the perfect hoodie. The shirt delivers the ultra-softness of a favorite worn t-shirt with the advanced performance of a gym top to add up to a groundbreaking new addition to wardrobes. The Reign’s exploits include moisture-wicking, GoldFusion anti-odor technology, and UPF 50-plus UV protection.

Reign rules above and below, with the hoodie meeting the Reign Midweight Joggers. These super soft slacks work with wearers before and after workouts as well as while running. Casual style will Reign while rocking these pants on the run, as you tackle your to-do list at home or on the road.

Just as Rhone sought to make the perfect sweatshirt, this ambition applied to its joggers in turn. The pants deliver soft sweatpant comfort in concert with the advanced achievement of modern trainers. This means features like a drawcord adjustable waistband, gusseted seams for mobility, two side pockets with an extra media pocket inside the right front pocket, and a hidden zipper stash pocket inside the left front pocket. Vertical side seams provide shape retention and the same GoldFusion Anti-Odor Tech provides moisture-wicking and the synthetic fabric provides UPF 50-plus sun protection.

UNKNWN

Driving to always reflect the evolving styles of its founders LeBron James, Jaron Kanfer, and Frankie Walker Jr., UNKNWN strides into 2022 with a new sport-inspired collection of apparel and accessories.

This spring collection debuts shirts, polos, jackets, joggers, biker shorts, and more. These trend-carving threads are inspired by activewear and fashioned with an eye toward modern sportswear style and functionality for an elevated feel for leisure and luxury.

This line represents UNKNWN’s mantra, “The Sport of Fashion” and is intended for the everyday athlete to sport them anytime or anywhere. Multi-functional silhouettes are made for everyday use on the go and as activewear for any sport or workout, no matter how strenuous. This vigor UNKNWN tested with athletes in fitness clubs and workouts hosted weekly at the UNKNWN Wynwood store in Miami, Florida.

This focus on performance elicited multi-paneled designs with piping and mesh, lightweight and breathable materials, and sweat-resistant fabric that stretches with movement. Colors offer neutral, cohesive, and cool tones that are ready to incorporate themselves into a wide range of wardrobes and personal styles.

In keeping with the founders’ vision to make UNKNWN an inclusive shopping experience, this gear is accessibly priced and notably lower than many other luxury activewear labels; www.unknwn.com.

Read More: New Balance’s Vegan V’s Are Now Animal Free

Editors' Recommendations