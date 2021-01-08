It’s time to retire your old wallet, because that oft-bulky, likely overstuffed wallet is a thing of the past for stylish guys everywhere. It’s a new year, a new dawn, and time for new upgrades all around. The best slim wallets are more than just an accessory. The right leather wallet, made with care and attention to detail, isn’t something to be overlooked. Brands these days are slimming down the silhouette (and entrusting you to slim down your everyday carry accordingly), and they’re doing it using some of the finest materials on the planet. But why does it even matter?

As with all things in the men’s style world, the difference is in the details: Why put in the time to research and buy the best of the best if you aren’t going to do the same with your accessories? The best slim wallets for men can slide unobtrusively into the front pocket of your slim denim jeans or inside your suit coat without missing a beat, so, there’s no more time to waste when it comes to this everyday carry upgrade from some of the best fashion brands for men.

Flint and Tinder Leather Card Wallet

Perhaps you know Flint and Tinder for the brand’s standout trucker jackets and denim, but get ready to add this handsome leather wallet to your rotation right here, right now.

Dango Products D01 Dapper Bifold Pen Wallet

It’s called your everyday carry for good reason, and that’s because it should be filled with handy items you’ll love to use, like this durable wallet that also carries a seriously useful pen.

Tumi Alpha Slim Nylon Bifold

The best slim wallets strip away that which you don’t need, replacing it with functional construction, and in this instance, a highly durable exterior.

Barbour Amble Leather RFID Wallet

The makers of some of the best, most road-ready outerwear on the market come through with an equally dependable, RFID-blocking wallet in a handsome shade of navy leather.

Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Card Case

Herschel Supply Co. is ideal when you need gear that goes anywhere you need to go efficiently and in style, so it helps that this leather wallet is the perfect companion for your Herschel duffle bag or coach’s jacket.

Ezra Arthur No. 2 Leather Card Sleeve Wallet

Go a step further than your typical wallet by carefully selecting a meticulously crafted leather card sleeve made with handcrafted care.

Covalent Riverside AirCarbon Card Holder

Covalent has done the unthinkable, making a sleek and sharp wallet that just so happens to be carbon-negative and made with 100% recycled materials, specifically the brand’s AirCarbon leather.

Mack Weldon Ion Card Case

The brand that makes some of your favorite basics has made the perfect wallet to team with your tailored joggers, one that just so happens to be made out of tough industrial twill in a cool colorway.

Shinola Striped Slim Bifold Wallet

At once modern and yet made with heritage quality in mind, this eye-catching Shinola wallet is an excellent addition to your everyday carry, especially if you already love your Shinola watch (and if not, well, take a spin around the site for a new watch, too).

Tecovas Calfskin Card Case

Normally known for its expertly crafted leather cowboy and pull-on boots, Tecovas has expanded its line to include stylish accessories — including a slim card case available in three shades of leather to match your boots and belt, as the brand says.

Billykirk No. 092 Card Case

Billykirk has two decades of experience crafting some of the finest leather goods on the planet. This handy leather card case, complete with durable snaps to hold your cards and cash in place, is a prime example of why your old wallet needs to go. The great thing about this essential wallet is that the more you use it, the cooler it’ll look — and that’s exactly the way the Billykirk team would want it to be.

Tanner Goods Journeyman Wallet

English Bridle leather and tough construction are but two qualities that make the Tanner Goods Journeyman Wallet one of the best slim wallets for your consideration — this wallet will patina quite nicely over time, to say the least.

Andar Turner Wallet

The Andar Turner Wallet checks all the right boxes as you search for one of the best slim wallets, including the brand’s use of premium full-grain leather and its sleek construction. A bulky Costanza wallet, this is not.

Red Wing Heritage Card Holder

The brand that makes some of your favorite leather boots (and our favorite boots, for that matter) has translated that approach to rugged craftsmanship right on down into a slim, essential, tough wallet — trust Red Wing Heritage on this one.

Bellroy Card Sleeve

Look no further, if you want to have the slimmest wallet of them all, Bellroy has got you covered. With a minimalist black leather lining, this wallet has a classic touch suited for any style. Even though it has a slim design, it can still hold up to 8 cards and folded bills. This wallet also includes a tab to pull out your main card with ease.

Taylor Stitch Minimalist Wallet

This Taylor Stitch wallet is thin yet slim without compromising durability. Made of 100% full-grain Spanish cowhide, you can be assured that this wallet is built to last. On top of that, it has a hidden card slot liner to lessen bulk and stretch. It also includes four exterior card slots and a side slot for folded cash.

Secrid Slim Wallet

When it comes to versatility, the Secrid Slim Wallet is an optimal choice. This wallet features a patented mechanism that makes it simple for you to slide out your cards with one motion. It also has aluminum which gives this bi-fold wallet added durability to avoid it from bending and breaking. If you don’t fancy a black leather wallet like the one pictured above, Secrid has other styles that you might prefer.

