Best Shoes To Buy Under $100 on Amazon

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is great for a lot of things, we all can agree on this, right? Recently, I have been finding myself venturing to the Amazon fashion category more regularly than ever before. With amazing deals on brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, Aldo, Lacoste, and more it’s a no-brainer why Amazon has been added to one of my top searches for new pieces to add to my wardrobe. On top of amazing deals, Amazon also offers great features such as two-day shipping and try-before-you-buy on clothing.

We’ve rounded up some of the best shoes under $100 from running shoes to chukka boots that don’t sacrifice style for the price point.

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Sneaker

Inspired by the tennis court, these sneakers will keep you light on your feet while adding comfort to any physical activity.

Calvin Klein Men’s Brodie Oxford Shoe

Designed by Calvin Klein, this shoe takes a minimal approach while making a bold statement. Made of soft Nappa leather in a derby style silhouette, this shoe is perfectly paired with a tailored suit for formal occasions.

Sperry Men’s Avenue Duck Boot

As winter approaches and you prepare for the snowy downpour (depending on geographic location) you most likely are looking for a pair of snow boots. These boots will keep you steady on the snow and keep your toes from freezing over with their built-in heating system.

Dr. Martens Men’s Combs Nylon Combat Boot

Dr. Martens have made a comeback in a big way. If you’re second-guessing whether this trend is for you, Amazon allows you to try for seven days before you buy!

Crocs Men’s Santa Cruz Comfortable Loafers

Crocs typically have a love it or hate it relationship with consumers, but these slip-on loafers are sure to get more love than hate. Perfect for a vacation getaway…or should I say poolside attire until traveling is a thing again.

Lacoste Men’s Bayliss Sneaker

A classic style sneaker for casual everyday wear, embossed with the signature crocodile and upgraded with a new tan lining.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Chukka Boot

You get the best of both worlds with this boot! The classic chukka style paired with a sporty sole for maximum comfort.

STACY ADAMS Men’s Pierce Moe-Toe Slip-on Penny Loafer

Have a big event in a couple of days and don’t have a nice pair of dress shoes? Don’t worry we’ve all been there. These Gucci vibes loafers are available for one-day shipping (with Prime membership) and the best part, they’re only $60 … *adds to cart*

Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe

It’s always good to have at least one pair of running shoes in your closet, even if you aren’t the most athletic type. Opting for a casual pair that can be worn with shorts or denim is always a good in-between.

Deer Stags Men’s Rockland Memory Foam Chelsea Boot

The go to fall/winter boot that every man should incorporate into his wardrobe. Easily paired with trousers and a dress shirt for a more businesslike attire or denim and tee for a casual look. These Deer Stag pair also come with a memory foam sole for extra support and comfort.

Editors' Recommendations