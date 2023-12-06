 Skip to main content
Best G-Shock Deals: Save on a ‘CasiOak’ and more — from $79

John Alexander
By
G Shock Carbon Series watches.
.

G-Shock watches are incredible for their ability to withstand a “shock.” That can be a static shock, a blunt force tactical shock to your wrist, or the shock of being plunged under the water. Their tough exteriors show, though the watches themselves can range from a reserved black to colors reminiscent of highlighters, not commonly seen on men’s watches. Made by Casio, they are commonly found among the best Casio watches.

One of the nicest parts of G-Shock watches is their reasonable prices, especially considering their longevity. Even nicer, we’ve found some of the best watch deals on G-Shock watches, including the ones we’d like to highlight for you today. Search through all ongoing G-Shock watch deals by tapping the button below, then keep reading for our favorite deals.

Our favorite G-Shock watch deal

The Casio G-Shock GA-B2100's front.
.

We found the Casio GA-B2100 separately and wanted to highlight it, and the attached deal with it, separately. If you know watches, then you’ll know this is a so-called “CasiOak” watch. Named by watch enthusiasts for their octagonal dial shape, somewhat similar to watches from Audemars Piquet Royal Oak, Casio G-Shocks with this design have become incredibly popular. This watch includes a Bluetooth connection and a dark “negative” style display.

The Casio G-Shock GA-B2100 has a case thickness of a mere 11.9mm, also similar to the thin faces of Audemars Piquet Royal Oak, and is 45.4mm in diameter. It’s band is 26.1mm wide and is made of a dark black resin. Normally $160, you can get it for $131 now (that’s $29 off) by simply tapping the button below.

More G-Shock watch deals we like

The above isn’t the only G-Shock watch available for a discounted price that we like right now, however. In fact, it isn’t even part of the main G-Shock deals page. Here are more G-Shock deals that we find worthy of shopping. They include a wide range of colors and band styles.

  • DIGITAL DW5600CA-8 —
  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA2200SKL-8A —
  • DIGITAL DW5600PT-5 —
  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA100SKC-1A —
  • DIGITAL DW6900GL-4 —
  • G-SHOCK MOVE GBD200RD-4 —
  • ANALOG-DIGITAL GA110GL-4A —

Once again, to shop the full deals collection, just tap the button below and you’ll see the full selection.

