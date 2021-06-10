Trade in your old shorts for a pair of the best chino shorts this summer, and then be amazed at how often you’ll find yourself wearing them. Chino shorts are like your secret shorts weapon this season, especially as well re-enter the world and trade in our sweatshorts and lounge pants for (slightly) more refined pieces.

Chino shorts are like your favorite chino pants, but shortened up, slimmed down, and made ready for the summer heat. The great news is, they come in just as many colors and wear just as easily with your favorite summer style essentials. Whether you prefer a rugged henley, a casual pocket tee, or a breezy camp-collar shirt, there’s a pair of chino shorts to match up with breezy summer style in mind. Most chino shorts are sized right for guys of every height, too.

Make sure your chino shorts are slimmer than the cargo shorts you wore years ago, and keep in mind that they should hit at or above the knee. And worry not, because there are chino shorts cut even higher up on your leg than that.

Best Overall: Theory Zaine Stretch-Cotton Twill Chino Shorts

Theory has a knack for taking classic menswear staples and giving them a bit of edgy refinement. Take these navy cotton twill shorts, with a tailored cut and welt pockets to keep things streamlined. The navy color wears with anything in your wardrobe, from a white polo to a tan pocket tee. These are an easy pick for the overall best chino shorts in your summer rotation.

Best Stretch: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts

Bonobos always knocks it out of the park (in our humble opinion) when it comes down to what to wear on your bottom half. That goes for these aptly named, well-made stretch chino shorts, along with the brand’s famed full-length chinos (naturally). The Sandpoint color is nice and light for summer, so add a navy polo and your favorite cocktail.

Most Affordable: Izod Saltwater Flat-Front Chino Shorts

Priced at under $25, these Izod shorts hit the sweet spot if you’re taller, or if you prefer more coverage on your legs. The flat-front chino short design is classic and easy to style with everything from a polo to a patterned shirt. Plus, you can’t top the wide variety of color options. And again, that price is everything you need.

Best for Summer Vacation: Nordstrom Men’s Stretch Chino Shorts

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that you’re going to want to snap up a pair of chino shorts that give you plenty of mileage on summer vacations. The fact that these chino shorts feature plenty of stretch makes them ideal for laidback lounging, day after day.

Best for Showing Some Extra Leg: Chubbies 5-Inch Inseam Khaki Shorts

We get it: Short shorts are all the rage right now, and rightfully so. They’re playing off retro short styles like the ones your dad might have worn (he’s the original influencer), but options these days are that much cooler and more comfortable. Go on, rock some short shorts.

Other Chino Shorts We Love

Rag & Bone Eaton Shorts

Rag & Bone has a way with turning the good into the great, in the case of these finely made cotton shorts. Trade in your Rag & Bone denim for breezy shorts that’ll shape up nicely with a short-sleeve henley or a navy sweater polo (it’s a thing, trust us).

RRL Slim-Fit Cotton-Twill Chino Shorts

Best known for rugged style staples, RRL is lightening things up considerably with these easygoing, yet well-made, chino shorts that pair best with a denim shirt or an equally rugged henley. All that’s missing is a grill packed with burgers and a cold beer in your hand.

Alex Mill Pleated Chino Shorts

Yes, pleats are back… if you know how to wear them the right way, that is. These pleated chino shorts are breezy and effortlessly cool, all the better to wear with a lightweight Alex Mill Oxford shirt.

Nautica Men’s Classic Deck Shorts

Consider this another pair of the best chino shorts to take on vacation. We love the bright colorway and the deck-ready construction. Add boat shoes and you’re all set for a day on the water.

Gap 10-Inch Vintage Shorts

If you favor a bit more coverage or want a more classic fit when it comes to your chino shorts, Gap is an obvious choice. These shorts are affordable, versatile, and made to be worn anywhere this summer.

Barena Stretch Cotton Chino Shorts

Add some flair to your summer shorts rotation with these chino shorts, all the better to have some fun in the sun. The stretch cotton fabric provides plenty of comfort, while the washed-out color pairs up well with a breezy linen shirt and plenty more beyond that.

