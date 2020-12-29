The Best Cashmere Cardigans for Men in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Perhaps you’ve surveyed your sweater offerings recently and realized your wardrobe offers something to be desired. Whether you’re on the hunt for one of the best men’s cardigans or simply want to say goodbye to the scratchy, stuffy sweaters of days gone by, you’re in luck. The best cashmere cardigans for men are the ultimate in versatile, premium layering (to say the very least). In fact, the best men’s cashmere cardigans might change the way you think about layering altogether.

Do your homework when selecting one of the best cashmere cardigans, and you’ll be mighty pleased with the results. By that, we mean be sure to scour the best online clothing stores for men to expertly select the cardigan that works for you. You’ll be making a near-instant upgrade, seeing as cashmere is a soft, extremely comfortable and temperature-regulating fabric that layers with ease. The best cashmere clothing, and the best cashmere cardigans for men, are crucial to taking your winter style to the next level. Start your search here.

Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Shawl Cardigan

Pair this well-made cotton cashmere cardigan with your Bonobos chinos and a classic Oxford shirt from the brand for winter style that’s sharp enough to go just about anywhere.

1901 Cotton and Cashmere Cardigan

Get a more accessible price (but don’t skimp on the quality) with this classic cardigan in a versatile color from Nordstrom’s in-house line.

Faherty Marled Cotton and Cashmere Cardigan

When you want to add some rugged appeal and yet premium comfort to your rotation of the best cashmere cardigans for men, go with this pleasingly classic shawl collar cardigan from Faherty.

State Cashmere Button Cashmere Cardigan

Select from a range of highly wearable, classic color options and know that you’re getting an incredibly agreeable price, plus a tailored fit and exceptional cashmere, with this cashmere cardigan from masters of the fabric.

Vince Featherweight Wool and Cashmere Cardigan

If you want a sharp cardigan to layer under a suit or beneath something edgier (like a flannel-lined denim jacket), this black wool-and-cashmere number is a luxurious addition to your rotation of the best men’s cashmere cardigans.

Buck Mason Vintage Cashmere Shawl Cardigan

For a tried-and-true look and plenty of rugged appeal, get this utterly timeless shawl cardigan, then layer it over a Buck Mason henley alongside some classic denim from the same brand.

William Lockie Oxton Mélange Cashmere Cardigan

The best men’s cashmere cardigans are nothing if not a perfectly refined sweater to layer atop everything from a crisp white dress shirt to a garment-dyed Oxford shirt. Take this one from MR. PORTER, for instance (it’s on our wish list).

If you haven’t heard of Quince, now’s the time to get acquainted. The brand uses top-notch Grade A Mongolian Cashmere for a super-soft feel and excellent layering potential.

Brooks Brothers Cashmere Cardigan

The masters of iconic prep style have come through with a refined cardigan that’s incredibly apt at layering atop a classic Brooks Brothers Oxford shirt.

Polo Ralph Lauren Washable Cashmere Cardigan

Ralph Lauren combines modern innovation with classic style via this sharp navy cardigan you can throw in the wash with ease, provided you follow the instructions. Winter layering just got a heck of a lot easier.

