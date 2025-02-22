Bell & Ross’ BR-03 Astro pushes limits with space-themed design

Bell & Ross’ BR-03 Astro paints a clear picture of what Earth looks like from space. The center of the dial has a big sphere that looks so realistic—everything that surrounds planet Earth, from the stars to the moon, has been featured on the dial.

Earth sits at the dial’s center, and the moon rotates around the sphere to track the minutes. The brand went all out with this new watch and redefined the conventional way of doing things. Instead of printing a picture in the middle of the dial, it chiseled a 3D sphere on the center of the watch. As a result, the watch has a huge sapphire crystal.

At the 10 o’clock denotation, there’s a red planet, mars, which adds some character to the whole look. While the satellite dish makes the front face look stylish, it also rotates and tracks seconds. Think of it as the astronomical way of tracking time.

In the past few years, Bell & Ross has been launching timepieces with a square casing into the market—a signature of sorts. Just like watches from previous generations, this watch comes with a black casing, which complements the dial.

To complete the whole look, the timepiece will be launched with a black rubber strap, but it will also feature an additional fabric strap.

At the heart of the watch, there’s a powerful caliber, BR-CAL.327, that delivers a 55-hour power reserve.

Since this is a limited edition watch, Bell & Ross will roll out 999 pieces into the market. It costs $4,800.