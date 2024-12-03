Bell & Ross unveils BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue with cracked ice design

Winter is here in a Bell & Ross watch!

While a cracked watch can torment its owner, Bell & Ross rolled out a cracked timepiece that looks so cool and interesting—the BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue model. Since this timepiece draws inspiration from cracked ice, it creates an illusion that gives the sapphire glass a broken glass aesthetic.

Thanks to laser technology, Bell & Ross engraved an ice-like crack on the sapphire plate, which was fixed to the main casing. Just like an ice fissure, the crack on the dial has a certain texture that runs ‘deep’ into the watch, and it is highlighted by white frost-like lines. Featuring white hour markers and a blue sapphire crystal, this timepiece has a unique winter-like look.

Apart from that, the dial has an interesting light blue hue. The Bell & Ross BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue also comes with an open dial, which gives you beautiful views of the mechanism. It is powered by the BR-CAL.322-1 movement—a calibre that’s quite popular for its 54-hour power reserve.

To offer different styling options, this timepiece is available in two strap options—a stainless steel and rubber strap.

The white rubber strap’s winter-like aesthetic complements other elements on the watch. The stainless steel bracelet, on the other hand, has a satin finish, giving the watch a retro look, dating back to the ‘70s.

Only 250 pieces have been rolled out into the market, and the price varies depending on the type of strap featured on the watch. While the stainless steel option retails at $8,200, the rubber strap option is $7,700.