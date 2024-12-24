Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance released the must-have shoe for Porsche lovers

Although New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore have collaborated numerous times throughout the year, their latest drop takes their partnership to another level. Teasing their collaboration earlier this year, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance showcased their newest pair of sneakers, which were equally as striking as the Porsche 993 Turbo vehicle in which they were photographed. However, as with their previous New Balance drop, Aimé Leon Dore takes a unique approach with this new release. Despite the unexpected drop, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s sneakers are still as charming and luxurious as always.

Meet the New Balance 993 sneakers.

Outfitted with green suede overlays and mesh underlays, the New Balance 993 sneakers by Aimé Leon Dore are anything but ordinary. Complete with a perforated leather lining, ABZORB midsole, and a rubber outsole, this sneaker has all of the silhouette and features of a New Balance shoe, except with more style. Finishing touches like an Aimé Leon Dore branded heel and custom-branded sockliner round out the design for the ultimate collaborative look.

While the two brands first previewed the new design earlier in the year, this exciting new drop won’t see its release until later in 2025. Although Aimé Leon Dore began receiving reservations and orders for sneakers, the design isn’t expected to ship out until September 2025. While it might seem like a long wait, this ensures that the most dedicated of fans can get their hands on some of the best collaborative shoes. Priced at $220, there’s no doubt that these sneakers will entice many who have become loyal fans of the Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance partnership.

