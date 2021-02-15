Presidents Day sales are with us and that includes — among many other things — a fantastic discount on a highly-rated air purifier at Amazon. At the moment, you can buy a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for only $160. That’s a huge savings of $90 working out at a discount of 36% on the normal price. If you’re looking to enjoy fresher air at home or you’ve got issues with allergies, this is a great investment to ensure you’re getting the most from your home environment.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier has a True HEPA filter which means it’s able to capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens. That includes allergens as small as 0.3 microns which is why it’s such a highly effective air purifier. Alongside that, it has a washable AOC carbon filter made from activated carbon granules so that it can remove unpleasant household odors so you don’t have to put up with any stenches. It’s sure to make your home smell nicer with minimal effort.

Other technology inside this purifier includes PlasmaWave which acts as a permanent filter to safely break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors, and other harmful pollutants. It also has a smart sensor that gauges the air and what needs to be done, along with an auto mode that means it’ll automatically adjust the fan to filter the air as needed. There’s a sleep mode too which switches things to silent during the nighttime.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is rated for 360 square feet rooms so it’s good to go in medium and large rooms such as living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms. Wherever you place it, you’re guaranteed fresher and healthier air to breathe. It’s also very easy to set up so you won’t have to spend a while getting things started. Stylishly designed, it’ll even blend into a lot of your furniture depending on where you place it.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is down to just $160 as part of Amazon’s Presidents Day sales. We expect stock to be fairly limited on this deal so if you want one, we recommend snapping it up quickly in case the deal ends fast.

