  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $90 on This Top-Rated Air Purifier at Amazon for Presidents Day

By

Presidents Day sales are with us and that includes — among many other things — a fantastic discount on a highly-rated air purifier at Amazon. At the moment, you can buy a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for only $160. That’s a huge savings of $90 working out at a discount of 36% on the normal price. If you’re looking to enjoy fresher air at home or you’ve got issues with allergies, this is a great investment to ensure you’re getting the most from your home environment.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier has a True HEPA filter which means it’s able to capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens. That includes allergens as small as 0.3 microns which is why it’s such a highly effective air purifier. Alongside that, it has a washable AOC carbon filter made from activated carbon granules so that it can remove unpleasant household odors so you don’t have to put up with any stenches. It’s sure to make your home smell nicer with minimal effort.

Other technology inside this purifier includes PlasmaWave which acts as a permanent filter to safely break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors, and other harmful pollutants. It also has a smart sensor that gauges the air and what needs to be done, along with an auto mode that means it’ll automatically adjust the fan to filter the air as needed. There’s a sleep mode too which switches things to silent during the nighttime.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is rated for 360 square feet rooms so it’s good to go in medium and large rooms such as living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms. Wherever you place it, you’re guaranteed fresher and healthier air to breathe. It’s also very easy to set up so you won’t have to spend a while getting things started. Stylishly designed, it’ll even blend into a lot of your furniture depending on where you place it.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is down to just $160 as part of Amazon’s Presidents Day sales. We expect stock to be fairly limited on this deal so if you want one, we recommend snapping it up quickly in case the deal ends fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Presidents Day Air Fryer Sales and Deals for 2021

ninja air fryer last chance deal best buy december 2020 foodi lifestyle

Tuft & Needle Presidents Day Sale 2021: Deals You Can Shop Today

tuft and needle presidents day sale 2021 adjustable frame

Casper Presidents Day Sale 2021: Deals You Can Shop Today

casper presidents day sale 2021 casperwave

Enter to Win a Free Molekule Air Purifier Pro

molekule air purifier pro giveaway 2021

25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Your Man Will Genuinely Appreciate

valentines gifts for men valentine him day 2021

Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day 2021

best online flower delivery services 1 800 flowers valentines day 2021

The Lady-Approved List of Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

valentines day gifts for her best 2021

Where to Order Flowers Online for Valentine’s Day

where to order flowers online valentines day

The 9 Best Gift Baskets for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

best gift baskets mbc mc 2019 08 21 whiskey web 4356 1

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for February 2021

best back workouts dumbbell row in the gym

Why Global Style Is the Perfect Interior Design Trend for Quarantine

Living room example of global interior design style leather sofa

The 11 Toughest Work Gloves To Keep Your Hands Protected

best work gloves carpenter measuring a wooden plank

How Fazl Socks Gives Back to Children’s Homes in India

brands giving back fazl socks 1